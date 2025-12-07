5 Takeaways from India vs South Africa ODI Series Ft. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

These aspects would be crucial for both sides to prepare for the ICC CWC 2027.

After suffering a trouncing 0-2 clean sweep in Tests, India have scripted a dominant comeback to claim the three-match ODI series with a scoreline of 2-1. The first encounter in Ranchi was headlined by an electrifying 135-run knock from the former captain Virat Kohli, who once again replicated the stunning show in Raipur.

However, after losing the second contest, the Men in Blue produced a swift turnaround to clinch the series-decider in Visakhapatnam. Kuldeep Yadav displayed some brilliant spin tricks to snare nine scalps, including two four-wicket hauls.

Let’s look at 5 key takeaways from the IND vs SA ODI Series.

Unsettled Lower-Middle Order for India

In all three fixtures, the hosts registered a comprehensive batting show. But a closer look at the scenario reveals India’s concern around the lower-middle order. In the absence of all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar could not prove to be much effective to power India to a massive total, despite a blazing start from the top.

Captain KL Rahul put up two crucial contributions coming in at No. 6 and No. 5, respectively, in the first two ODIs, but he lacked support from the other end. The management would want to strengthen the gaps in the remaining 50-over fixtures leading up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

India Pace Bowling Depth a Concern

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to rest two of the frontline pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, for the three ODI clashes to manage their workload. But amidst their absence, India’s struggle with their seam bowling options did not escape attention.

Prasidh Krishna proved to be highly expensive except for a timely comeback in his second spell during the India vs South Africa 3rd fixture. The youngsters like Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana chipped in with some breakthroughs, but failed to restrict the run flow against the Proteas. Having said that, the Indian dugout would be worried over the backup pace plans while heading towards the mega ICC tournament.

Time Up for Ryan Rickelton

The 29-year-old’s lean patch of form continues as he endured a horrible outing in the India ODIs, scoring two ducks in as many appearances. Rickelton has managed to put up only three half-centuries and a ton in his 35 white-ball matches so far. His persisting struggle in the limited-over formats might open the door for the teenage sensation, Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

The southpaw is in line to become a great asset for the Proteas in the future. He has already piled up tons of runs in the domestic circuit and also impressed in his limited opportunities for the national team so far. The batter recently scored 142 runs in three 50-over fixtures against Pakistan, averaging 47.33.

South Africa Missing Stability in Middle Order

The visitors would also like to assess their middle-order weaknesses following the India vs South Africa ODI series. The latest three contests were part of the maiden 50-over series for three of their middle-order players, including Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, and Tony de Zorzi. However, the batters were seen to struggle against spin as skipper Temba Bavuma noted that they gifted away the wickets.

These signals their poor shot selections as well as failures to contribute big scores even after managing crucial starts. Moreover, their trick to move Aiden Markram at No. 5, especially after his match-winning century in the second fixture, did not help the Proteas. He returned for only one run and triggered a mini collapse as the visitors were bundled out for 270 under 48 overs.

Nothing to Prove for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The veteran Indian pair of Kohli and Rohit Sharma has once again stopped the chatter around their forms through some destructive performances in the last three clashes. While Kohli was adjudged with his 12th Player of the Series award for his magnificent 302 runs at a strike rate of 117.05, Rohit also carried on the same pulsating show since the final ODI in Australia. He scored 146 runs in the series with two crucial fifty-plus knocks.

The scorching hot form of both the stalwarts should be enough to put a halt to the discussions regarding their future. After retiring from two other formats of the game, they are absolutely locked in to give their best shot and go that extra mile in the ODI World Cup 2027, to accomplish the unfinished feat of 2023.

