Temba Bavuma Confirms Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant Apologised After Controversial ‘Bauna’ Comment During IND vs SA

India talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant came under the spotlight during the IND vs SA Test series for their comments on Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma. The duo could be heard referring to Bavuma as ‘Bauna’ (dwarf/short) on the stump mic while discussing a LBW call.

Later, Bumrah was also seen with his arms around Bavuma, which hinted that he might have apologised to the opposition captain. Recently, Bavuma opened up on the incident and confirmed that indeed both Indian players came to him and accepted their mistakes.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Bavuma said, “I know from my side there was an incident where they said something in their language about me. At the end of the day two senior players, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, came and apologised. When the apology was made, I was in the dark about what it was about, I hadn’t heard it at the time and I needed to check in with our media manager about it.”

“What happens on the field, stays on the field but you don’t forget what is said. You use it as fuel and motivation, but there are no grudges per se.”

What happened in the IND vs SA series

Speaking about the IND vs SA series, both teams locked horns across all three formats of the game. Temba Bavuma & Co managed to script history, securing their first Test series win on Indian soil after 25 long years, with their last success coming during the 1999/2000 tour. South Africa turned on the heat with a 2-0 series win to start things off as the teams next faced each other in the three-match ODI leg.

India started on a strong note with revenge on their minds after a dismal Test series loss and won the opening ODI. In the second game, however, the Proteas levelled the contest with the third match to decide the fate of the ODI series. The Men in Blue, under stand-in captain KL Rahul managed to eke out the final clash and wrap it up 2-1.

In the five-match T20I series next, it was mostly a one-sided affair as the reigning T20 champions dominated the Proteas with confident 3-1 win.

