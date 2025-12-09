Tilak Varma Flaunts Muscle Power, Launches Massive Six out of Stadium As Ball Gets Lost in IND vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

India batter Tilak Varma showcased his muscle power by launching a massive six during the ongoing IND vs SA 1st T20I in Cuttack today (December 9). The incident happened on the third ball of the 10th over, being bowled by Anrich Nortje.

It was a slower back-of-a-length ball delivery outside off, as Tilak got into position early and walloped it over deep square leg and it travelled all the way over the roof and out of the stadium.

Watch the video of the shot below.

Sound 🔛 for this one! 🔊🔊



A terrifying hit from #TilakVarma and the ball sails over the roof of the stadium. 🏟#INDvSA, 1st T20I, LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/tqu4j7Svcm pic.twitter.com/Xf96CwC3AB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 9, 2025

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard reads 78/4 in 11.4 overs with Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

