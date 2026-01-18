‘Upper Hand for Gautam Gambhir’ – Fans Fear for Future of Rohit Sharma Ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup After Subpar IND vs NZ Series

Former India skipper and batting stalwart Rohit Sharma entered the new year as the No.1 ranked ODI batter. However, he failed to replicate his recent heroics where he dominated in both international and domestic cricket, in the ongoing three-match IND vs NZ ODI series.

Rohit Sharma had looked in stellar form of late, during the Australia tour in October last year followed by the home Proteas series, where he hit a century and two fifties respectively. He also plied his trade for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26), scoring a century but unfortunately struggled to get going against the Kiwis.

The dynamic India ODI opener managed scores of 26, 24 and 11 from three innings, finishing the series at a subpar average.

Following his soft dismissal on 11 in the decisive IND vs NZ 3rd ODI today (January 18) with the series on the line, fans got concerned surrounding Rohit Sharma’s future with the 2027 ODI World Cup lined up next year.

There is already some amount of uncertainty if Rohit will be a part of India’s plans for the ICC event but so far, he has continued to be in the team, although fans remain sceptical. Furthermore, there are reports which suggest India coach Gautam Gambhir played a role in Rohit Sharma being removed as ODI captain and might now take the final call on the Indian star after his performance in the New Zealand series.

Check some of the reactions below.

I know Rohit Sharma is a champion player in this format, one and two failures will define is career.We must show some patience with him but now Gautam Gambhir has the upper hand. pic.twitter.com/pjd6zjWAeQ — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) January 18, 2026

I also want Rohit Sharma to play 2027 wc but can't trust on selectors and if they want to remove our great players, then we can't do anything

Therefore, we just have to enjoy their presence because we actually don't know how much time is left 😔#INDvsNZ #Viratkholi #Rohit https://t.co/E5PFtZDkuB — Shiva Mishra (@Mishra6149Shiva) January 18, 2026

Another home series, another embarrassing loss – this time against New Zealand’s C team.



This isn’t just “bad form,” this is the pure ego and arrogance of the Gautam Gambhir–Agarkar era.

Not selecting Mohammad Shami is criminal.



Keeping away Rohit Sharma as captain despite… pic.twitter.com/OX0ykYA7m0 — SecularKeSutradhaar (@AkankshaRo10353) January 18, 2026

Rohit Sharma got out early,



Meanwhile Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar and Future of Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/xQjewkw5CL — Satya Prakash (@_SatyaPrakash08) January 18, 2026

🚨 ROHIT SHARMA DISMISSED IN 11 OF 13 BALLS. 🚨



Rohit Sharma in New Zealand series.

– Match: 3

– Runs: 61

– 50s: 0

– 100s: 0



– On this form Gautam Gambhir maybe drop Rohit Sharma in WC 2027. 🥹pic.twitter.com/AaKhLY20I2 — Sam (@Cricsam01) January 18, 2026

Rohit Sharma in this series💔



24 (38), 26 (29), 11 (13)



Was this Rohit Sharma last match?



The question is gaining momentum because Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar were reportedly waiting for one poor series to take a firm call

and that poor series may have arrived here. pic.twitter.com/0FqDQtAD6w — Niraj (@KumarNiraj__) January 18, 2026

If you have to choose between Ruturaj and Jaiswal, who would be the ideal replacement of Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup? — Vivek (@Hailkohli18) January 18, 2026

It’s do or die innings for rohit sharma today. If he fails he will almost be dropped for the next ODI series after 6 months. If he scores a hundred today, he will be certain for World Cup 2027. Rohit Sharma World Cup dreams are dependent on this innings#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/tQ2cSAHOgh — The last dance (@26lastdance) January 18, 2026

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill early dismissals put India on the backfoot

Speaking about the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, the Men in Blue face an uphill task in the chase of a towering 338 with the series on the line. The Men in Blue lost openers Rohit Sharma (11) and Shubman Gill (23) cheaply and while Virat Kohli held the fort from one end, wickets kept tumbling from the other with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also departing in quick succession next.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard reads 77/4 in 13.4 overs with Virat Kohli and Nitish Kumar Reddy currently batting in the middle.

