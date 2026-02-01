Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Two Lifelines in One Ball, Dismissed on the Next Delivery in IND vs PAK U19 World Cup [WATCH].

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi couldn't make the most of two lifelines.

Drama unfolded in the middle of the eighth over of the India vs Pakistan U19 fixture in the U19 World Cup 2026. The whole event was so comical, but Pakistan eventually benefited with a big wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite being on the receiving end initially.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets two lifelines in one ball, gets out later

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pulled a short delivery but couldn’t get it from the middle of his bat, as the ball went in the air on the third ball of the eighth over. The ball went straight in the air, but the fielder, Huzaifa Ahsan, never looked settled and dropped a straightforward chance.

However, the drama didn’t end just here, as Vaibhav was out of his crease and gave Pakistan a run-out chance. The fielder was quick to spot it and threw the ball immediately towards the wicketkeeper’s end; the Pakistani player couldn’t gather it and missed a run-out opportunity to give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi two reprieves in one ball.

Sooryavanshi gets out on the next ball

Unfortunately, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi couldn’t make the most of two chances and was dismissed on the following delivery. Mohammad Sayyam again bowled a short ball and generated some extra bounce to get an outside edge.

The ball flew straight to the wicketkeeper, who made no mistake and completed a fine low catch. It was a comical two-delivery passage, with confusion galore, but Pakistan eventually got the big wicket to trigger a mini collapse.

