Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Likely To Earn Maiden Call-Up for Ireland T20Is, Set To Become Youngest Ever India Debutant

Star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to be included in India’s squad for the upcoming Ireland T20Is and could become the youngest ever player to debut for the country.

If picked, Vaibhav could surpass Sachin Tendulkar to become India’s youngest-ever international debutant.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Contention for Ireland T20Is

As per a report by The Indian Express, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already been shortlisted for the tour, where India are set to play two matches on June 26 and 28.

“He is in contention for the Ireland tour and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players,” a source in the Indian cricket board confirmed.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dominates IPL 2026, Takes on World-Class Bowlers with Ease

The opening batter is having a brilliant IPL 2026 so far. He has scored 200 runs in five matches at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 263.15, including two fifties.

Even top pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have struggled to bowl to him, as he has hit them for boundaries and sixes. These are some of the best bowlers in the competition and in the world. Scoring runs against them is a big achievement.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continues to Deliver at Every Level of the Game

He has already scored two half-centuries this season, both in just 15 balls. Last season, he impressed everyone with a brilliant 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans in only his third match.

His performance reached another level when he scored 175 off 80 balls against England in the U19 World Cup 2026 final.

In domestic cricket, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played six matches for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 and scored 197 runs at an average of 39.40, including a century. He also played two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 210 runs, including a 190. These are special numbers and cannot be ignored.

Youngest Indian Players in International Cricket Debuts

Sachin Tendulkar is the youngest male cricketer to play for India. He made his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days. Overall, if we include both men’s and women’s cricket, Shafali Verma is the youngest to represent India, making her debut at 15 years, 7 months, and 27 days.

If Vaibhav gets selected for the Ireland T20Is, he could become the youngest player ever to play for India.

Player Name (Men’s) Age Against Date Sachin Tendulkar 16y 205d Test vs Pakistan (Karachi) 15 Nov 1989 Sachin Tendulkar 16y 238d ODI vs Pakistan (Gujranwala) 18 Dec 1989 Piyush Chawla 17y 75d Test vs England (Mohali) 9 Mar 2006 L Sivaramakrishnan 17y 118d Test vs West Indies (St John’s) 28 Apr 1983 Parthiv Patel 17y 152d Test vs England (Nottingham) 8 Aug 2002 Maninder Singh 17y 193d Test vs Pakistan (Karachi) 23 Dec 1982 Maninder Singh 17y 222d ODI vs Pakistan (Karachi) 21 Jan 1983 Vijay Mehra 17y 265d Test vs New Zealand (Brabourne) 2 Dec 1955 Harbhajan Singh 17y 265d Test vs Australia (Bengaluru) 25 Mar 1998 Harbhajan Singh 17y 288d ODI vs New Zealand (Sharjah) 17 Apr 1998

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