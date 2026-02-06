News
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Puts Up 55-Ball Century in U19 World Cup 2026, Becomes First Batter to Hit 100 YODI Sixes
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: February 6, 2026
2 min read

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the highest run-getter of the Under 19 World Cup 2026.

The wonder kid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has once again toppled multiple records with a fiery 55-ball hundred in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final against England. With this scintillating knock, he also became the first ever batter to amass a total of 100 sixes in the history of Youth ODIs.

The left-hander reached the milestone with his fifth over-boundary of the innings. Since then, Sooryavanshi has hit 10 more sixes to take his tally to a humungous 110.

Most Sixes in Youth ODIs:

PLAYERMATCHESRUNSSIXES
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India)25*1,412110
Zawad Abrar (Bangladesh)36*1,12155
Azizul Hakim (Bangladesh)37*1,26138
Unmukt Chand (India)211,14938
Zachary Carter (West Indies)18*44532

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Powers India to Huge Total in U19 World Cup 2026 Final

Following an early blow in the form of last match’s centurion, Aaron George (9), a 142-run partnership off 90 balls between Sooryavanshi and skipper Ayush Mhatre (53) has set up India’s stage to put up a massive score on the board.

The 14-year-old has left the fans in awe with his sublime 175 in the high-pressure final. Sooryavanshi’s blistering innings was laced with a jaw-dropping 15 fours and sixes apiece, which came at a blazing strike rate of 218.75.

The mesmerising ton has also placed him at the top of the highest run-scorers’ list of the edition. With 439 runs in seven appearances, he went past Afghanistan’s Faisal Shinozada, who had also slammed a brilliant century against the Boys in Blue in the second semi-final.

ALSO READ:

Notably, the batter has also surpassed Dewald Brevis and Finn Allen to hit the most sixes in the U19 World Cup. He has amassed a total of 30 over-boundaries in just seven fixtures of this edition, eclipsing the South African prodigy and New Zealand’s swashbuckling opener’s record of 18 sixes in the tournament.

At the time of writing, IND U19 are at 288/3 after 32 overs with Vedant Trivedi (27) and Vihaan Malhotra (18) at the crease. The most successful side of the league’s history will look to continue the momentum and finish the innings on a high as they aim for a record sixth title in the U19 World Cup.

