Vaibhav Suryavanshi Slams Record-Breaking Fifty in U19 World Cup 2026, Goes Past Virat Kohli

India U19 star and one of the biggest upcoming stars of the country, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has continued breaking records, this time in the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026. The dynamic left-handed opener registered a deft fifty, finishing on a 67-ball 72 in the IND U19 vs BAN U19 match today (January 17), and in the process went past batting stalwart and former India skipper Virat Kohli.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi eclipsed Kohli for most YODI runs by Indian batters, to take his tally to 1047 runs, overtaking the former India star’s 978. Not only runs, Suryavanshi outshines Kohli considerably with a better average and strike rate too. Kohli averaged 46.57 with a SR of 85.56 whereas Suryavanshi’s numbers read 52.35 and 157.68, respectively.

Not only this, with the fifty against BAN U19, Vaibhav Suryavanshi entered the record books for becoming the youngest cricketer to achieve the feat in U19 World Cup history at 14 years and 296 days. Previously, the record belonged to Afghanistan’s Shahidullah Kamal, who scored a fifty against the West Indies at the age of 15 years and 19 days.

Youngest players to score fifty in U19 World Cup history

Player Age Year Vaibhav Suryavanshi (IND U19) 14y 296d 2026 Shahidullah Kamal (AFG U19) 15y 19d 2014 Babar Azam (PAK U19) 15y 92d 2010 Perwez Malikzai (AFG U19) 15y 125d 2016 Sharad Vesawka (NEP U19) 15y 132d 2004\

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in red-hot form

The youngster has looked in stellar touch going into the ICC event. In the warm-up match against Scotland, he fired a 50-ball 96, narrowly missing out on a century.

Prior to that in the ODI series against SA U19, Suryavanshi led the side in Ayush Mhatre’s absence to a dominating 3-0 win while also delivering with the bat. He finished as the highest run scorer of the series with 206 runs at an average of 68.66 and a strike rate of 187.27 where he managed 127 off 74 balls in the third match and 68 off 24 balls in the second match.

He also impressed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 221 runs in just two matches, including 190 off 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. Before that, in the U19 Asia Cup, he scored 261 runs in five innings at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 182.51.

