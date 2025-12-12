Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues His Marvellous Form, Hits Magnificent 171 in U19 Asia Cup

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit the third-fastest century in Youth ODIs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is simply competing with himself at the moment; the oppositions just watch him torment them as much as he wants. He played another marvellous knock in the U19 Asia Cup fixture against the United Arab Emirates U19 in Dubai.

Vaibhav scored 171 runs in just 95 balls, including nine boundaries and 14 maximums, at a strike rate of 180. 70.17% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he also made the record for most sixes in a Youth ODI.

He came to open the innings and completed his fifty in just 30 balls, with the help of four boundaries and as many sixes. The southpaw accelerated soon and raced away to a 56-ball century, completing the second fifty in just 26 deliveries by hitting one boundary and five sixes additionally.

However, Vaibhav Suryavanshi didn’t stop and eventually got to 171 before losing his wicket against the run of play; he would be massively disappointed. A double century was there for the taking, but the dynamic batter was dismissed in the 33rd over after looking so good and set for his maiden double ton.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes seventh Indian batter to score 150 in Youth ODIs

Whenever Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays, he breaks several records and joins numerous elite lists, and the latest fixture against UAE U19 was no different. During this magnificent knock, Vaibhav became the seventh Indian batter to accumulate 150 or more and registered the second-highest score ever by an Indian batter in U19 ODIs.

Only Ambati Rayudu (177*) has scored more than him in a particular innings, a record that’s stayed with him since 2002. Suryavanshi completed his century in 56 deliveries, the third-fastest in Youth ODIs, and unsurprisingly, he also holds the record for fastest ton in 52 balls.

Once guilty of throwing his wicket away after a few glamour shots, he has sharpened his ability to play longer innings since the Emerging Asia Cup; this 171 is further proof of that progress. If he keeps performing in the same manner and enjoys another fruitful IPL, he will soon get into the Indian team, no matter how.

His superior talent and skills are too tempting, and management won’t mind taking a few harsh calls to accommodate him in at least the T20I squad. For now, Vaibhav Suryavanshi can keep hitting these centuries for fun and strengthen his case for India selection, which surely isn’t a distant dream anymore.

