Vaibhav Suryavanshi Slams 96 off 50 Balls in U19 World Cup Warm-Up Fixture vs Scotland

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his strong form in the warm-up match against Scotland ahead of the U19 World Cup, which starts on January 15.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Stars with Bat in Warm-Up Match Against Scotland

In the match at Bulawayo, Scotland won the toss and chose to bowl first. For India, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre opened the innings. The pair made a brilliant start and added 70 runs in just seven overs before Mhatre got out. Vaibhav then built a 78 run partnership for the second wicket with Aaron George.

Vaibhav was later dismissed by Manu Saraswat, but by then he had scored 96 off just 50 balls, including nine fours and seven sixes, at a strike rate of 192.00. He narrowly missed a well deserved century. His half century came in just 27 balls, which shows the high standard the 14 year old has set with his aggressive batting.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enters U19 World Cup in Red-Hot Form

Vaibhav has been in excellent form in recent months. Earlier, in the Youth ODI series against South Africa, he led the team in Ayush Mhatre’s absence and finished as the highest run scorer with 206 runs at an average of 68.66 and a strike rate of 187.27 in a 50 over format. In that series, he scored 127 off 74 balls in the third match and 68 off 24 balls in the second match.

He also impressed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 221 runs in just two matches, including 190 off 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. Before that, in the Under 19 Asia Cup, he scored 261 runs in five innings at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 182.51.

His form will be very important for India at the top of the order in the Under 19 World Cup, as it could play a big role in the team’s success.

Talking about the warm-up match, at the time of writing this report, India were 314/4 in 41.5 overs.

U19 World Cup Warm-Up Fixture Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Jan 9 England U19 vs New Zealand U19 Harare 1:00 PM Jan 10 Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Masvingo 1:00 PM Jan 10 India U19 vs Scotland U19 Bulawayo 1:00 PM Jan 10 Zimbabwe U19 vs USA U19 Harare 1:00 PM Jan 10 Ireland U19 vs West Indies U19 Windhoek 1:00 PM Jan 10 Japan U19 vs Tanzania U19 Windhoek 1:00 PM Jan 11 Australia U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Windhoek 1:00 PM Jan 11 South Africa U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Windhoek 1:00 PM Jan 12 England U19 vs India U19 Bulawayo 1:00 PM Jan 12 Zimbabwe U19 vs New Zealand U19 Masvingo 1:00 PM Jan 13 Pakistan U19 vs USA U19 Bulawayo 1:00 PM Jan 13 Scotland U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Harare 1:00 PM Jan 13 Ireland U19 vs Tanzania U19 Windhoek 1:00 PM Jan 13 Japan U19 vs West Indies U19 Windhoek 1:00 PM Jan 14 Afghanistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Windhoek 1:00 PM Jan 14 Australia U19 vs South Africa U19 Windhoek 1:00 PM

