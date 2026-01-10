News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Slams 96 off 50 Balls in U19 World Cup Warm-Up Fixture vs Scotland
indian-cricket-team

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Slams 96 off 50 Balls in U19 World Cup Warm-Up Fixture vs Scotland

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: January 10, 2026
3 min read

His half century came in just 27 balls.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Slams 96 off 50 Balls in U19 World Cup Warm-Up Fixture vs Scotland

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his strong form in the warm-up match against Scotland ahead of the U19 World Cup, which starts on January 15.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Stars with Bat in Warm-Up Match Against Scotland

In the match at Bulawayo, Scotland won the toss and chose to bowl first. For India, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre opened the innings. The pair made a brilliant start and added 70 runs in just seven overs before Mhatre got out. Vaibhav then built a 78 run partnership for the second wicket with Aaron George.

Vaibhav was later dismissed by Manu Saraswat, but by then he had scored 96 off just 50 balls, including nine fours and seven sixes, at a strike rate of 192.00. He narrowly missed a well deserved century. His half century came in just 27 balls, which shows the high standard the 14 year old has set with his aggressive batting.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enters U19 World Cup in Red-Hot Form

Vaibhav has been in excellent form in recent months. Earlier, in the Youth ODI series against South Africa, he led the team in Ayush Mhatre’s absence and finished as the highest run scorer with 206 runs at an average of 68.66 and a strike rate of 187.27 in a 50 over format. In that series, he scored 127 off 74 balls in the third match and 68 off 24 balls in the second match.

He also impressed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 221 runs in just two matches, including 190 off 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. Before that, in the Under 19 Asia Cup, he scored 261 runs in five innings at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 182.51.

His form will be very important for India at the top of the order in the Under 19 World Cup, as it could play a big role in the team’s success.

Talking about the warm-up match, at the time of writing this report, India were 314/4 in 41.5 overs.

ALSO READ:

U19 World Cup Warm-Up Fixture Schedule

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
Jan 9England U19 vs New Zealand U19Harare1:00 PM
Jan 10Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19Masvingo1:00 PM
Jan 10India U19 vs Scotland U19Bulawayo1:00 PM
Jan 10Zimbabwe U19 vs USA U19Harare1:00 PM
Jan 10Ireland U19 vs West Indies U19Windhoek1:00 PM
Jan 10Japan U19 vs Tanzania U19Windhoek1:00 PM
Jan 11Australia U19 vs Afghanistan U19Windhoek1:00 PM
Jan 11South Africa U19 vs Sri Lanka U19Windhoek1:00 PM
Jan 12England U19 vs India U19Bulawayo1:00 PM
Jan 12Zimbabwe U19 vs New Zealand U19Masvingo1:00 PM
Jan 13Pakistan U19 vs USA U19Bulawayo1:00 PM
Jan 13Scotland U19 vs Bangladesh U19Harare1:00 PM
Jan 13Ireland U19 vs Tanzania U19Windhoek1:00 PM
Jan 13Japan U19 vs West Indies U19Windhoek1:00 PM
Jan 14Afghanistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19Windhoek1:00 PM
Jan 14Australia U19 vs South Africa U19Windhoek1:00 PM

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.