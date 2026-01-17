Vaibhav Suryavanshi Takes a Blinder On the Ropes in IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2026 Clash [WATCH]

Young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed his class on the field, this time also with his fielding skills.

The name Vaibhav Suryavanshi is usually associated with his batting skills, and so it should be. However, a big moment in India’s fixture against Bangladesh in the U19 World Cup 2026 turned in India’s favour because of his brilliance in the field.

The Indian youngster took a stunning catch at long-off, which helped India tighten their grip on the game. The Boys in Blue were behind in the game when play was halted due to rain. Due to that, the game was reduced to 29 overs, with 165 as the target for Bangladesh.

Samiun Basir hit the ball in the air towards the long-off region, where Vaibhav Suryavanshi was placed. The youngster caught the ball cleanly, but soon realised that he would go over the rope. He released the ball in the air, and caught it back again after balancing himself, displaying terrific presence of mind.

Bangladesh were 124/3 at one stage. From there, the Tigers collapsed to being all out for 146 – losing their last seven wickets for a mere 22 runs on the board. The Indians tightened their grip on the game with some disciplined bowling from the spinners. Vihaan Malhotra bagged a four-wicket haul.

ALSO READ:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Played a Vital Hand Against Bangladesh

Apart from the catch, the Indian youngster scored a reliable 72 in the first innings for India. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 72 and Abhigyan Kundu’s 80 was what propelled the team towards a competitive target against the Tigers.

That being said, there was a visible shift in Suryavanshi’s approach with the bat. He started off like he always does, taking the bowlers to the cleaners. But as India started to lose wickets from the other end, his approach started getting in-sync with the situation.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener took 67 balls to get to his 72, something that the spectators are not used to seeing. But what was pleasing to watch was his respect for good deliveries when the situation wanted him to stay out there for longer periods of time. He stitched a 62-run stand with Kundu for the fourth wicket.

To add to that, skipper Ayush Mhatre expressed in the post-match presentation that the wicket was not very easy to bat on, with the odd ball gripping and turning. Therefore, even though Vaibhav did not breach the three-figure mark, this innings would be right up there with the best that he has played till date.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.