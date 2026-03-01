Varun Chakravarthy Misses Run-Out, Abhishek Sharma Drops a Sitter as India’s Sloppy Fielding Continues in IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash [WATCH]

Varun Chakravarthy misses a run-out and Abhishek Sharma drops an easy catch in the Super 8 match against West Indies as India’s fielding problems continue.

India Miss Two Golden Opportunities Against West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

The first incident happened on the second ball of the third over. Arshdeep Singh bowled to Roston Chase. Chase drove the full ball towards cover and Varun stopped it quickly. Chase tried to take a single, but Shai Hope was watching the ball and did not respond at first.

Chase believed the run was possible and even signalled to Hope, asking why he did not go for the single. However, Hope decided to stay back and returned to his crease, while Chase was already halfway down the pitch.

Varun Chakravarthy had a chance to run Chase out, but he threw the ball towards the bowler’s end instead of the keeper’s end, and the opportunity was missed.

India Let Off Roston Chase After Abhishek Sharma Drops Easy Catch

The second incident happened on the fifth ball of the fifth over, Abhishek Sharma dropped a simple catch, leaving the Indian dugout unimpressed. Roston Chase swung hard at a slower delivery and got a thick edge, sending the ball high into the air. The fielder at extra cover ran back, settled under it, and got both hands to the ball, but it slipped through and fell to the ground.

India and West Indies Battle for Semi-Final Spot

This is an important match for both teams because the winner will qualify for the semi-final and play against England, the top team from the other group. Currently, South Africa finished the Super 8 stage as the table topper after beating Zimbabwe and will face New Zealand in the semi-final.

India are third in the table right now, while West Indies are second because they have a better net run rate. However, the net run rate will not matter in this match. The winner will get two points and finish second in the table. Only if the match ends with no result, like in a washout, would West Indies qualify due to their better run rate, and India would be eliminated. if india wins this match then

The South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while the other semi-final will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

