Virat Kohli Beats Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve Major Milestone During IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Recently, veteran batter Virat Kohli made a grand return to the domestic circuit, hitting a century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Now, Kohli has carried that form in the IND vs NZ ODI series and broke another record previously held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar of being the fastest to 28,000 international runs with a crackling four down the pitch off India-origin spinner, Adithya Ashok. He is currently batting at 27 off 20 balls.

Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Batter to 28,000 International Runs

The former India captain passed Sachin Tendulkar, becoming the quickest player to reach 28,000 international runs. He reached the mark in his 624th international innings, beating Tendulkar’s record of 644 innings. Before the IND vs NZ 1st ODI, Virat Kohli was just 25 runs away from getting 28,000. He had scored 27,975 runs with an average of 52.54, including 84 centuries across all games. These runs are divided into 9,230 runs in Tests, 14,582 in ODIs, and 4,188 in T20Is, with his highest score being 254 not out.

The 37-year-old reached the record with his usual skill, keeping up the good form he showed during the South Africa ODIs last year, where he scored consecutive hundreds before scoring a brisk fifty in the last match.

This accomplishment is another one in Kohli’s several achievements, where he has broken Tendulkar’s records throughout his career. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kohli overtook Tendulkar’s record of most ODI hundreds, 49, at his own den at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Currently, Kohli owns a total of 53 ODI hundreds

Virat Kohli Focuses on Lifting the ODI World Cup 2027 Trophy

Virat Kohli’s strong show in ODIs since 2023 has been notable, especially after a lean patch from 2019 to 2021. In 2025 alone, Kohli scored 651 runs in 13 matches, averaging an impressive 65.10, with three centuries and four half-centuries. With another ODI World Cup 2027 approaching quickly and limited matches to be played, every match and every series holds a huge importance as Kohli focuses on adding one more ICC title to his cabinet.

