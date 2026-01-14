Virat Kohli Dismissal in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Brings Back Unpleasant Memories From ODI World Cup 2023 Final [WATCH]

The Virat Kohli dismissal had a lot of similarities to his dismissal in the ODI World Cup 2023 Final.

After a dream run in ODI cricket for the last five matches, Virat Kohli was finally dismissed for a score lower than 50. But it wasn’t just about his dismissal in the second IND vs NZ ODI. The Virat Kohli dismissal in Rajkot had some eerie similarities to to one of his most heart-breaking dismissals in ODI cricket.

The 37-year-old Indian batter was dismissed for 23 runs off Kristian Clarke, when he tried to run the ball down to the third man boundary. Except that the ball was too low for that choice of shot, and it was angling in, which made the execution all the more difficult.

However, for the Indian fans, the dismissals brought out some unpleasant memories from the Final of the ODI World Cup 2023. Virat Kohli was dismissed in a similar fashion, trying to run the ball down to third man against Pat Cummins in the first innings of the high-intensity clash in Ahmedabad.

Not just that, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were all dismissed in a similar manner as compared to the Final of the ODI World Cup in 2023.

Why the Virat Kohli Dismissal Was a Crucial Moment

The Virat Kohli dismissal came at probably the perfect time for New Zealand. After the opening 20 overs, the pitch at the Niranjan Shah Stadium was showing signs of slowing down and the Blackcaps made complete use of it to surround the Indians with dot balls.

The Men in Blue lost Shreyas Iyer trying to break the shackles, after he handed an easy catch to Michael Bracewell at mid-off. However, the shot from the Indian No.4 came from the pressure which arose due to the boundaries drying up.

With respect to the Virat Kohli dismissal, the chase master was never trying to break the shackles with an aggressive shot. That being said, the ball was too close for the 37-year-old to guide it down to the third-man boundary. Hence, it took the inside-edge and resulted onto the stumps.

