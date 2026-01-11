Virat Kohli Epic Reaction After Shreyas Iyer Runs Out Michael Bracewell in IND vs NZ 1st ODI [WATCH]

Virat Kohli took the spotlight soon after Shreyas Iyer sent the New Zealand skipper back with a magnificent run out.

New Zealand stood at 237/5 on the last ball of the 43rd over, and were in a perfect position to launch for the death overs with Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell at the crease. But, Shreyas Iyer had other plans, and Virat Kohli simply followed with his style of celebration.

Mitchell hit the ball towards the long-on fielder, who happened to be the comeback man, Shreyas Iyer. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper ran in quickly, collected the ball and threw it at the non-striker’s stumps for a direct hit. It got executed perfectly as the Kiwi skipper had to walk back to the pavilion.

However, that was just one part of the entire instance. Then followed the Virat Kohli celebration. The 37-year-old turned to Shreyas Iyer, bringing out the snake charmer’s action, which left everyone in splits. It turned out to be an important point in the game with the New Zealand skipper walking away.

Why Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer Are Key For India

Both Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer hold key positions in the batting order for the Men in Blue. The No.3 and No.4 batters have shown tremendous reliability in the recent times, and will be the first choice players for the Shubman Gill-led side for the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Kohli has been cemented for the No.3 role for a long time now, and has been delivering consistent results in the 50-over format. Hi ability to pace his innings and then put his foot on the accelerator really stands out, and India will rely on him a lot for the mega-event.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has had his share of injuries, especially in the last two months. After recovering from his spleen injury, the No.4 batter was superb in the field in the first innings. His ODI average stands at a healthy 47.81, and the Indians will hope he stays fit for the role.

However, there has been a lot of competition for a spot in the top four for the Blues. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both who scored a ton in the last ODI that India played missed out in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI, and will be raring to keep the performances coming.

