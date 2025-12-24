Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar Record, Adds Another Milestone on Vijay Hazare Trophy Comeback

He amassed two fifties and as many hundreds in his last four ODIs.

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli has added another feather in his cap by becoming the second player after legendary Sachin Tendulkar to score 16,000 runs in List A cricket. He was named in Delhi’s squad under captain Rishabh Pant and is expected to play two matches of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025.

Virat Kohli Completes 16000 List A Runs On His Vijay Hazare Trophy Return

Virat Kohli was coming into the VHT 2025 on the back of an outstanding ODI series against South Africa at home. He reached the historic milestone during his long-awaited return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2025-26 season, marking his first appearance in India’s premium domestic 50-over competition in nearly 15 years. He reached the 16000-run mark in List A cricket after he scored the first run of the innings against Andhra and became the second Indian to achieve the feat after Sachin Tendulkar.

He became the fastest player to reach the landmark, beating yet another Tendulkar record. Kohli achieved this feat in 330 innings as opposed to Tendulkar’s 391 innings.

Before this game, Kohli had amassed 15,999 runs in 342 List A matches at an average of 57.34, including 57 centuries and 84 half-centuries. Out of this, Kohli’s 14557 runs in 296 innings at an average of 58.46 and a strike rate of 93.65, with 53 hundreds and 76 fifties, have come in Indian jersey.

Notably, the former India captain has retired from T20Is and Tests; he continues to represent and win matches for India in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli Recent Form & Domestic Record

Virat Kohli’s last appearance in the VHT was in 2010, where he played 17 matches for Delhi, scoring 910 runs in 16 innings at an average of 60.66. This included four half-centuries and four hundreds, with a highest score of 124. His return comes as the BCCI encouraged all centrally contracted players to focus on domestic cricket when fit and not busy with national duty.

Entering the tournament in stupendous form, Kohli amassed four scores of fifty or more in his last four ODIs, including consecutive centuries against South Africa and an unbeaten 65 in the series decider. Earlier, on the Australia tour, Kohli recorded two ducks on the trot before scoring an unbeaten fifty in the final match.

The ongoing VHT 2025 marked a huge step towards his preparation for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11.

