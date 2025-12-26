Virat Kohli Likely to Play One More Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Match Before IND vs NZ ODI Series

He scored the most runs for Delhi in both matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025.

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli is likely to feature in at least one more match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 for Delhi before joining the India ODI squad ahead of the New Zealand series, starting January 11. Notably, Kohli was initially scheduled to play only two games of India’s premier 50-over tournament.

Virat Kohli to Play Another Match in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

After dominating the first two games, Virat Kohli is likely to be available for Delhi’s VHT 2025-26 fixture against Railways in Alur on January 6.

नए वर्ष की छुट्टी के बाद छह जनवरी को अलूर में रेलवे के विरुद्ध होने वाले विजय हजारे के मैच में दिल्ली की टीम से खेल सकते हैं! इसके बाद भारतीय टीम से न्यूजीलैंड सीरीज के लिए जुड़ जाएंगे। हालांकि तीसरे विजय हजारे मैच में खेलना भारतीय टीम के कैंप पर निर्भर करेगा। विराट के कपड़े और… — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) December 26, 2025

“After the New Year holiday, Virat Kohli might play in Delhi’s next Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Railways. He will next join the Indian team for the New Zealand ODI series. However, whether he makes the cut for Delhi’s third match will depend on the Indian team’s camp. For now, Virat’s kits are still with the Delhi team,” the report said.

Virat Kohli made his Vijay Hazare Trophy return after 15 years, following the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making it mandatory for centrally contracted players (if fit and not on national duty) to turn up for the state team and feature in at least two matches of the domestic 50-over tournament.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli Dominates With Bat on Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Return

Despite matches being played behind closed doors at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and no broadcast or live streaming, fans made their presence felt by reportedly climbing walls and fences just to catch glimpses of their favourite batter doing what he does best. And Kohli didn’t disappoint, giving his fans all the reasons to celebrate it.

Kohli came into the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on the back of a series-clinching performance in three ODIs against South Africa at home. The right-hander scored two back-to-back hundreds against the Proteas in Ranchi and Raipur. He then made an unbeaten 65 in Visakhapatnam. Before the South Africa series, Kohli scored an unbeaten 74 against Australia after getting two ducks in a row in a three-match series.

Representing Delhi, Kohli carried his splendid form into the competition, compiling back-to-back impactful knocks. In Delhi’s campaign opener, the 37-year-old hammered a quick-fire century, scoring 131 off 101 balls against Andhra, laced with 14 fours and three sixes. He followed it with a brisk 77-run knock off just 61 deliveries, racing to his fifty off 29 balls.

The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand will start on Sunday, January 11, in Vadodara. The two teams will then head to Rajkot for the second ODI on Wednesday. They will compete in Indore on Sunday, January 18. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series, last before the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.