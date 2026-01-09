Virat Kohli Mimics Arshdeep Singh In Practice Session Ahead of IND vs NZ ODIs [WATCH]

The three-match ODI series against New Zealand will begin on January 11.

Virat Kohli is back in the Indian dressing room for the upcoming New Zealand ODIs, and so is his energetic and fun-loving vibe. The 37-year-old one-format player was seen mimicking pacer Arshdeep Singh’s running style during the pre-match practice session in Vadodara.

Virat Kohli is mimicking Arshdeep Singh’s running style 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/RbobLlmn5S — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 9, 2026

The batter is coming on the back of a sublime form, accumulating 302 runs in three fixtures against South Africa. Kohli played some explosive knocks throughout the series, which comprised successive centuries in Ranchi and Raipur, followed by a 65 not out in the final match.

Though the run-machine has always dominated the 50-over format, his recent form is reminding the fans of his peak era from 2016 to 2019. Previously, he had also ended the Australia tour on a high after registering back-to-back ducks in the series. His unbeaten 74 during a match-winning 168*-run partnership with Rohit Sharma had rescued the team from suffering their maiden ODI series loss down under.

Kohli also carried on the same blistering form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Returning to the event after 15 long years, he amassed a blazing 131 facing Andhra Pradesh, followed by a brisk 77-run knock in Gujarat. The fans, who now eagerly wait for India’s 50-over fixtures to watch the chase-master back in action, will hope to see some more fireworks off his bat in the upcoming ODIs, starting on January 11.

Moreover, Kohli holds a comprehensive record against the Black Caps. He has scored the fifth-most runs in his one-day career facing the opposition. In 33 appearances, the right-hander has piled up 1,657 runs, laced with six hundreds and nine fifty-plus scores, averaging 55.23. His best score of 154 not out had come in Mohali in October 2016.

