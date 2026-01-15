Virat Kohli No. 1: How Many Days Has He Spent At The Top Of ICC ODI Rankings?  

How many Days Has Virat Kohli Been No.1 in ICC ODI Batting Rankings?

Stalwart Virat Kohli has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings released on Wednesday, dethroning teammate Rohit Sharma from the top.

Kohli achieved the feat after an impressive 93-run knock off 91 balls against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday, January 11. This marked his 11th stint as Virat Kohli No.1 in the ODI rankings, powered by five consecutive fifty-plus scores of 74*, 135, 102, 65* and 93.

While fans are delighted to see their favourite star return to where he belongs, a debate has emerged over the statistics behind Kohli’s time at the summit. Kohli is widely reported to have spent 1,546 days at No. 1 in the ICC ODI batting rankings, whereas the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially states the figure to be just 825 days.

This discrepancy raises an obvious question: what is causing the difference in the Virat Kohli No.1 count? Let’s delve into the workings of the ICC ranking system and unpack the confusion surrounding it within the cricket community.

1546 Days of Virat Kohli No.1 Dominance

Virat Kohli first achieved the top rank in the ICC ODI batting rankings on October 30, 2013, and remained at the summit until December 4 — a period of 36 days. Since then, the Indian batter never looked back and went on to script numerous records in ODI cricket, including becoming the player with the most hundreds in 50-over cricket, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 49 centuries.

As of January 2026, Virat Kohli No.1 dominance in ODIs has once again become a major talking point, with fans and analysts revisiting his time spent at the top of the ICC rankings.

Virat Kohli has spent 1,546 days at No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings. Below is the breakdown based on confirmed time frames:

30 Oct 2013 – 04 Dec 2013: 36 days

36 days 19 Jan 2014 – 27 Jan 2014: 9 days

9 days 26 Feb 2014 – 18 Jun 2014: 113 days

113 days 11 Jun 2017 – 01 Jul 2017: 21 days

21 days 06 Jul 2017 – 06 Apr 2021: 1,365 days (the golden era)

1,365 days (the golden era) 14 Jan 2026 – present: 1 day

Adding his current stint from January 14, 2026, onward takes Kohli’s total to 1,546 days at No. 1, making it the longest by any Indian player in ICC ODI batting rankings history. This also places him 10th on the all-time list, led by West Indies legend Vivian Richards with 2,306 days.

How ICC ODI Player Rankings Work

The International Cricket Council (ICC) player rankings are calculated using a performance-based algorithm that evaluates individual match contributions. The system is customised for each format — Tests, ODIs, and T20Is and factors in opposition strength, match context, the player’s role, previous career record, and recent form, particularly for batters.

While the ICC has never publicly revealed the exact formula behind its player ratings, the system is designed to self-correct over time, ensuring that no player gains a lasting advantage by consistently performing against weaker opponents. The ICC releases updated men’s player rankings every Wednesday, provided matches have been played.

Why the 825 vs 1546 Days Confusion in Virat Kohli No.1 Ranking?

The confusion around Virat Kohli No.1 days began after the ICC made a social media post claiming Kohli had spent only 825 days at the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings. The claim was widely disputed, and the post was later deleted.

However, regardless of whether the figure is quoted as 825 or 1,546 days, Virat Kohli’s dominance in ODI cricket extends far beyond rankings or the record for most ODI hundreds. His impact is best reflected in the sheer number of matches he has won for India, earning him the iconic labels of “King Kohli” and “Chase Master.”

The 37-year-old holds the record for the most weeks at No. 1 by an Indian batter and remains one of the greatest run-chasers the game has ever seen. While Kohli has retired from T20Is and Tests, he has openly spoken about his dream of lifting the 2027 ODI World Cup alongside his long-time teammate and friend Rohit Sharma.

