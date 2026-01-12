Virat Kohli Reacts to Crowd Cheering for Him Despite Teammate’s Dismissal.

Virat Kohli received warm reception after Rohit's wicket against New Zealand.

India batter Virat Kohli has revealed his thoughts on crowd cheering for him whenever he walks out to bat at No.3. Being the country’s favourite batter, Kohli gets a warm reception every time he comes in to bat in the blue jersey, even if India have just lost a crucial wicket.

After winning the Player of the Match, Kohli attended the post-match presentation ceremony, where he stated that he didn’t feel good for the dismissed batter. He highlighted how the same happens with MS Dhoni in IPL, but his focus remains on the game rather than paying attention towards the crowd.

“It is all different timings happen at different games, I’m aware of it, and honestly, I don’t feel good about it. I’ve seen the same thing happen with MS (Dhoni) as well. It’s not a great feeling for the guy walking back. I understand the crowd’s excitement, but I try to focus on what I need to do and not think too much about it.”

During the first ODI against New Zealand yesterday, Virat Kohli received a loud cheer from the crowd in Vadodara, even though India had just lost a crucial wicket of another big batter, Rohit Sharma, in the chase. The same happens with Dhoni in IPL; CSK might be losing the game or see a big batter being dismissed, but when MS comes, they cheer for him, irrespective of the match situation.

Virat Kohli plays another match-winning knock in the run chase against New Zealand

It’s not hard to understand why the crowd wants Virat Kohli at the crease as soon as possible, given how consistent he has been over the years. His skills and form have been as good as ever in the ODI format, and he aced another run chase to help India gain an early lead in the rubber.

Kohli scored 93 runs in 91 deliveries, including eight boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 102.20. He batted with high intent, something that’s been noticeable since the South Africa series, and ensured India were in a commanding position for most of the chase.

He formed two vital partnerships with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer before losing his wicket against the run of play. There was another century for taking for Virat Kohli, but he had done his job by then and made the work easier for other batters to follow.

Fifth consecutive 50+ score for @imVkohli in ODIs 🔥



74* vs AUS

135 vs SA

102 vs SA

65* vs SA

74* vs AUS

135 vs SA

102 vs SA

65* vs SA

52* vs NZ (today)

The crowd that was ready to cheer for him even after Rohit’s wicket got what they wanted, even if they couldn’t see the legendary batter celebrate his century. With fewer games left in his international career, Virat Kohli will continue receiving the same applause from all around the world, irrespective of who gets out or what the match situation is.

