Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B As BCCI Annual Contract List 2025-26 Announced

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have bid adieu to two of the three formats of the game.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annual contract list has been released by the board for the upcoming season in the Indian cricket calendar. Though most of the names were expected, the highlight would be surrounding the two big names of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Highlights Of the BCCI Annual Contract List 2025-26

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who were regulars in the ‘Grade A’ contract list for almost every year of their careers, have been demoted down to the ‘Group B’ criteria. The decision comes in light of the fact that they have bid adieu to two out of the three formats, and will only be representing India in the 50-over format.

Additionally, Ishan Kishan, who has hit a golden patch in the shortest format recently is nowhere to be seen on the list of the central contracts. The reason being the updated guidelines for the selection approach for players. Read more about it here.

To add to that, the board has also released the BCCI annual contract list for the senior women’s side, wherein four players have been handed ‘Grade A’ contracts – Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma.

Players in the Men’s Annual Contract List 2025-26

Grade A: Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

Grade B: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer

Grade C: Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Ravi Bishnoi, Ruturaj Gaikwad

