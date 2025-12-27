Who Is Vishal Jayswal? The Gujarat Spinner Who Dismissed Virat Kohli In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Delhi secured a narrow seven-run victory over Gujarat.

Virat Kohli was in stupendous form for Delhi in the second match against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on December 26, and was close to getting another scintillating century in Bengaluru. However, he lost his wicket to a 27-year-old spinner, Vishal Jayswal.

On a day when we saw Kohli smash bowlers left, right, and centre, Vishal stood out as the man who dismissed a stalwart of the game at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Who is Vishal Jayswal?

Vishal Jayswal is a left-arm orthodox bowler who produced a moment of real quality to dismiss Virat Kohli, getting the ball to spin just enough past the outside edge and pull him out of his crease. The spinner demonstrated great awareness and control, allowing the wicketkeeper to strike off the bails in time. Kohli had to make the long walk back after a well-made 77 off 61 balls. Jayswal couldn’t hide his emotions, knowing he had claimed one of the biggest wickets of his career.

The match against Delhi was Vishal’s 13th List A match. His debut for Gujarat came against Assam in November 2023. Before this fixture, he had clinched five wickets in the 50-over format.

At 27, Jayswal has already built a solid domestic resume, having turned out for Gujarat in 11 First-Class games and 16 T20s, where he has picked up 40 wickets in the longer format and 15 in the shortest version.

Vishal Jayswal was right in the thick of things on Friday, striking twice in quick time to remove Arpit Rana and Nitish Rana and put Delhi on the back foot at 98 for three. He then proceeded to land the big blows later in the innings, sending back Virat Kohli and skipper Rishabh Pant to the pavilion. While Kohli had scored a fluent 77 off 61 balls, skipper Pant held the innings together with a composed 70 off 79 deliveries as Delhi finished on 254 for nine.

Gujarat, in reply, made a calm start, reaching 67 without loss thanks to a steady opening stand between Urvil Patel and Aarya Desai. Jayswal’s four-wicket haul went in vain as Gujarat faced a top-order collapse that saw them get reduced to 144/5 in the 35th over. Saurabh Chauhan and Jayswal tried their best to get Gujarat back into the game with a 69-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Prince Yadav and veteran pacer Ishant Sharma helped Delhi clinch a close seven-run win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

The highlight moment came after the game when Kohli could be seen interacting with Jayswal and even signing the match ball for him, which led to the spinner sharing a post on Instagram later.

“From watching him on TV to sharing the field. Grateful for moments like these. From watching him dominate world cricket to sharing the same field and taking his wicket is a moment I never imagined would turn into reality. Getting the wicket of Virat bhai is something I’ll cherish forever. Just grateful for the opportunity, the journey, and everything this beautiful game has given me”, Vishal Jayswal wrote.

