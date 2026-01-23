‘Wanted Me To Play Like Rohit Sharma’ – Abhishek Sharma Reveals Clear Directive From Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav

India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma continued his blistering touch from last year, slamming a fiery 35-ball 84 in the IND vs NZ 1st T20I to help India post a towering total of 238/7 in 20 overs. Abhishek has already made a reputation for taking on the attack right from the word go and will be India’s biggest weapon in the powerplay overs when they begin their title defence in the T20 World Cup 2026 next month.

Speaking on his role at the top of the batting order, Abhishek Sharma recently revealed the clear directives received from coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Abhishek opened up on how the management wanted the youngster to continue the brand of aggression which former skipper and opener Rohit Sharma has already established.

Abhishek Sharma in 2025

The No.1 T20I batter, Abhishek had a stellar last year in the shortest format where he amassed 859 runs in 21 innings at a stellar average of 43.0 while hitting at an explosive strike rate of 193.5.

In the IPL 2025 season too for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 25-year-old smacked 439 runs in 13 innings at 33.8 average with no compromise on his strike rate, going at 193.4 including two fifties and a century.

Abhishek Sharma sheds light on instructions from Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir

The 23-year-old highlighted the influence of Rohit Sharma on the Indian team and his ability to put opposition bowlers under pressure.

Speaking on Cricket Live, the left-handed batter said, “Rohit bhai has done a lot for the country. There is always pressure because of the starts he used to give in the powerplay. When I came into the team, the coach and captain wanted the same from me. I felt it suited my style too because I love to attack from the first few balls. So, I think I have been following in Rohit bhai’s footsteps, and I am really happy to play in this manner and do well for India.”

