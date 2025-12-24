[WATCH] Virat Kohli Century Highlights As India Maestro Registers 58th List A Hundred During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

The Indian ODI No.3 has been amongst the runs in the 50-over format recently.

Virat Kohli in a run-chase is like fish in water. Despite not understanding math in his initial days, the Indian ODI No.3’s mind starts working like a computer the moment he is given a target to chase. Kohli walked in with his team needing 299 runs in round 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, and scored runs like always does. Here’s the Virat Kohli century highlights wrapped in a few paragraphs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a mandate, stating all international players to play a minimum of two matches in the 50-over domestic tournament. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli turned up with huge centuries, winning the game for their respective teams. Kohli ended up with a sumptuous 131 off just 101 deliveries, while chasing 299.

What stood out for the Indian chase master was the fact that 74 out of his 131 runs came off boundaries. This has been a visible shift in his batting since the three-match ODI series against South Africa, in which he scored two hundreds and a fifty. The Indian ODI No.3 was given a chance after a catch went down, and he prove dthat he’s too good to take advantage of that.

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 😎



1️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ runs

1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ balls

1️⃣4️⃣ fours

3️⃣ sixes



A terrific knock from Virat Kohli as he guided Delhi to a 4️⃣-wicket victory against Andhra Pradesh 👏



He also completed 1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in Men’s List A cricket 🫡 @IDFCFIRSTBank |… pic.twitter.com/1DaFFeI90R — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2025

Virat Kohli Century Highlights: A Chasing Masterclass, As Usual

There have been numerous times when the chase master has been asked about his mindset when going after a target. However, Kohli has been at the right side of things on most occasions, giving a sneak peek into the way he thinks. The King was once again at it, displaying his chasing skills ahead of the all-important ODI series against New Zealand since January 11.

The narrative since the past couple of months about the two Indian stalwarts has been whether they will be able to play the ODI World Cup in 2027. The best part since then has been that both the players have been responding to the narratives with their bat and not otherwise. With the performances that they have displayed, the duo will be favourites to go into the World Cup as favourites.

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma Guides Mumbai Home With a Prolific Ton

Mumbai limited Sikkim to a total of 236/7, which was always going to be an easy chase with the kind of line-up that they possess. Rohit Sharma turned up and how! The Indian opener scored a blistering 155 off just 94 deliveries, with 18 fours and nine sixes to his name. With that, Mumbai made sure that they got off to their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with a win in the first round.

𝗥𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 🍿



1⃣5⃣5⃣ runs

9⃣4⃣ balls

1⃣8⃣ fours

9⃣sixes



Rohit Sharma announced his return to the #VijayHazareTrophy in a grand fashion with a memorable knock against Sikkim 🔥@IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/cuWMUenBou — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2025

