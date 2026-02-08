Why Abhishek Sharma Was Not in the Ground for the Second Innings of IND vs USA After His Golden Duck

Abhishek Sharma, the No.1 T20I batter, was dismissed for a golden duck in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Why Abhishek Sharma Was Not in the Ground for the Second Innings of IND vs USA

Playing his first-ever World Cup match, Abhishek Sharma was out to Ali Khan, caught by Sanjay Krishnamurthi at deep cover. This was the third golden duck of his international career. Interestingly, Abhishek did not take the field in the second innings, and Sanju Samson fielded in his place. When asked about it in press conference, Mohammed Siraj provide Abhishek’s health update.

“Everything is fine. His (Abhishek Sharma) stomach was a little upset, so he didn’t come out to field. He’ll be back in the next match and show his magic with the bat,” Siraj said.

With Harshit Rana already ruled out of the tournament and Jasprit Bumrah unavailable for the match due to illness, there was some initial concern about Abhishek Sharma. However, he is completely fine.

He was also reportedly suffering from a high fever of 103°F, along with a stomach upset.

Abhishek Sharma played the USA game with 103 F fever — Smit Patel (@smit2592) February 8, 2026

It was a rare day for him where he couldn’t contribute with the bat, especially after scoring two half-centuries in five matches in the recent series against New Zealand. India will face Namibia next on February 12, and everyone will be hoping that Abhishek returns to form, as he is expected to play a major role for the team. In 2025, he scored 859 runs in 21 T20Is at an average of 42.95 with a strike rate of 193.46.

ALSO READ:

Suryakumar Yadav Stars as India Beat USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

India had to work hard to win their opening match against the USA. After winning the toss, Suryakumar Yadav decided to bat first, but India got off to a poor start, losing four wickets for 46 runs in the powerplay. Wickets kept falling, but Suryakumar played a captain’s knock of 84 off 49 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes. His innings helped India reach a fighting total of 161/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Indian bowlers performed very well. They took three wickets in the powerplay, keeping the USA on the back foot for the rest of the innings. Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, and Shubham Ranjane all scored 30+ runs, but it wasn’t enough as the USA fell short by 29 runs. Mohammed Siraj, who joined the squad as Harshit Rana’s replacement just a day before the match, took three wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel took two wickets each, while Varun Chakravarthy claimed one. India secured a win in their opening match, avoiding an upset.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.