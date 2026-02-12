Abhishek Sharma Set to Be Ruled Out of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash

Why Is Abhishek Sharma Not In India Playing XI Tonight for T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs NAM Match? the reason is simple he has not recovered from “upset stomach”.

After Namibia clash, Abhishek Sharma set to miss IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026

Since the toss, a trending question has been Why is Abhishek Sharma not in India Playing XI Tonight for IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026. The reason is that he had a stomach infection and fever during the first match against USA and has not fully recovered. India have therefore rested him for this game.

The development was confirmed by skipper Suryakumar Yadav during the coin toss. He also hinted that apart from the Namibia game, the dynamic India opener can also be miss the next high-octane IND vs PAK clash on February 15.

SKY said, “Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive.”

𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞: Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress.#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #MenInBlue | #INDvNAM — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2026

Playing XIs for IND vs NAM

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo

In the previous match, Abhishek Sharma got out for a golden duck and did not field in the second innings, as Sanju Samson took his place. He had traveled to Delhi with the team but had to be hospitalized for some tests. He was discharged on February 11, as confirmed by Tilak Varma in a press conference. Since he has not fully recovered, it has led to, ” Why is Abhishek Sharma not in India Playing XI Tonight for IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026″.

India Miss Abhishek Sharma’s Batting Firepower in Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma missing from the playing XI is a big loss for India. He has been one of their best players since the start of 2025, scoring 1,041 runs in 27 innings at an average of 41.64, the highest in the team during this period. Having him in the lineup has helped India win many matches. Before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, he was in good form, scoring two half-centuries in five matches in the recent series against New Zealand. India will be hoping he recovers in time, as his presence will be crucial during the Super 8 stage.

After the match against Namibia, India’s next two matches will be against Pakistan on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and against Netherlands on February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They are currently second in the table with one win from one match. India will need to win at least two of the three remaining matches to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

