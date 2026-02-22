Why Is Axar Patel Not in India Playing XI Tonight for IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash?

Axar Patel has scalped six wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far.

The stage is all set for a high-octane IND vs SA clash in the third fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights. But after missing out on participating in India’s last league-stage match against the Netherlands, vice-captain Axar Patel has once again found himself on the bench, facing the Proteas.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi.

Why Axar Patel Is Not in India Playing XI Against South Africa

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav stated at the toss that the exclusion of the all-rounder is a tactical move for their first match in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights. Notably, a southpaw-heavy batting order of the Proteas, including openers Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton and David Miller in the middle-order, has forced the hosts to take the decision.

Usually, left-arm orthodox spinners are considered to be less effective against the left-handed batters. This means Washington Sundar, who had replaced Axar Patel in the previous fixture, will continue to feature as India opted for an unchanged starting XI for the Ahmedabad clash.

ALSO READ:

Previously, the 32-year-old was carrying on great form in the T20 championship, snaring six wickets in his limited three-match appearances. Moreover, Axar Patel was a key factor in India’s thrilling win over the same opposition in the last edition’s final. Though he was proved to be expensive with the ball, conceding 49 runs in his quota, the all-rounder’s 31-ball 47 was crucial in clinching a narrow seven-run victory.

His experience with the willow could have also helped India on a tricky Ahmedabad surface. However, the management opted to back Sundar, who went wicketless in the last game, giving away 36 runs. The all-rounder had also failed to manage a scalp when he last faced the Proteas on the same ground during the fifth and final T20I of the IND vs SA series in December 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.