Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not in India Playing XI for IND vs SA 3rd T20I?

With the five-match IND vs SA T20I series evenly poised at 1-1, India will be eyeing to take the lead as they lock horns with the Proteas in the third match today (December 14). However, a big name missing from the Indian lineup for the decisive clash is talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The news of Bumrah’s absence was confirmed by India skipper Suryakumar Yadav during the coin toss, who cited personal reasons behind the veteran pacer’s omission. The 32-year-old speedster has previously played the first two matches of the T20I series after skipping the preceding three-match ODI leg against South Africa.

In his absence, young pacer Harshit Rana has been named in the India Playing XI.

SKY said during the toss, We’ve made two forced changes. Axar Patel misses out as he’s unwell, and Jasprit Bumrah misses out due to personal reasons back home. Harshit Rana comes in, and Kuldeep Yadav comes in.”

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa Playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

