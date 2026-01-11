He hasn't played a single ODI since 2023 World Cup.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 champions, India, are set to lock horns against runners-up New Zealand in the IND vs NZ ODI series. Both teams are missing a couple of their key players due to injuries. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is also absent from India’s squad for the IND vs NZ ODI series.

Both teams are coming off a series win, India against South Africa, while New Zealand is against the West Indies. Both teams must be eager to carry that momentum and win this ODI series as they prepare for the World Cup 2027 in South Africa, considering there are limited games to be played in the build-up to the marquee event.

As for the first of the three ODIs in Vadodara, Shubman Gill won the coin toss and elected to bowl first.

Playing XIs for IND vs NZ 1st ODI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, and Adithya Ashok.

Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not in India Squad for IND vs NZ ODI Series?

Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t featured in the India squad for the IND vs NZ ODI series today because the team management has opted to give him rest as part of managing player workloads, with an eye on the T20 World Cup 2026 at home, starting February 7.

Jasprit Bumrah is India’s main weapon in the bowling department across all formats, and considering his history of injuries, the team management has been smartly handling his workload. As a result, Bumrah has been consistently leading India in Tests and T2OI, with the ICC event approaching quickly. Notably, the 32-year-old has not played a single ODI since the World Cup 2023 at home.

The plan is to keep him fresh and in top shape for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the same opposition ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

The five-member BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, left Jasprit Bumrah out of the 15-man India squad. The right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj will continue to lead the pace attack with Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna.

