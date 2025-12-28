Why Is Jemimah Rodrigues Not in India Playing XI for INDW vs SLW 4th T20I?

India Women and Sri Lanka Women locked horns in the penultimate match of the five-match series earlier today (December 28). However, a big name missing from the India Playing XI for the IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I was star batter Jemimah Rodrigues.

The reason for her absence is that she has been experiencing weakness following a mild fever and is under the close observation of the BCCI medical team. In Jemimah’s place, Harleen Deol makes her way into the playing XI and is expected to take the No.3 spot. The news was also confirmed by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur during the coin toss.

Apart from Jemimah, young pacer Kranti Gaud has also been rested in a bid to manage her workload with Arundhati Reddy making her way back to the lineup.

Harmanpreet said at the toss, “Jemi is not playing because of illness. Kranti is rested. Harleen is back, Arundhati is back. this is an ideal series for us where we can test all the players and give them a right platform. I’m really happy everyone is coming up and giving their best.”

Jemimah Rodrigues is in sublime form

The 25-year-old, who was one of the key cogs in India’s maiden World Cup win earlier this year in November, continued her sublime form in the shortest format as well and helped India take an unassailable 3-0 lead against Sri Lanka. Jemimah is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the five-match T20I series against the Lankans, amassing 104 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 52.

Also, with the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 lined up next year in June, Jemimah will be hoping to secure her spot in the T20 squad quickly.

INDW vs SLW Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malsha Shehani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani

