Why is Kuldeep Yadav Not in India Playing XI for IND vs SA 5th T20I?

He scalped two wickets in as many overs in the last IND vs SA T20I.

India have made a total of three changes in their playing XI before taking on South Africa in the fifth and final T20I of the series. One of them includes the absence of star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been replaced by all-rounder Washington Sundar for the IND vs SA 5th T20I.

The inclusion of Sundar allows the team more batting depth in their line-up. South Africa, who are trailing by 2-1 in the series, have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Playing XIs

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, and Ottneil Baartman.

Why Kuldeep Yadav is Not Playing in IND vs SA 5th T20I

Considering the pitch in Ahmedabad, the hosts have decided to go with an extra batter in the form of Sundar, resulting in Kuldeep’s omission from the playing XI. Other than the 31-year-old, Sanju Samson has replaced vice-captain Shubman Gill, who had picked up an injury before the latest fixture. Harshit Rana also misses out the game to make way for India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah.

However, the reigning T20 World Cup winners are off to a flier in the final T20I fixture, courtesy of a brilliant start from both the Indian openers. Though Abhishek Sharma has returned to the pavilion after a brisk 34 off 21 balls, at the time of writing, India are at 85/1 after eight overs, with Samson (35) and Tilak Varma (12) at the crease.

Kuldeep Yadav Continuing a Fierce Form Across Formats

The spin wizard has recently been in fine form, scalping 21 wickets in his last 10 appearances in the 20-over format. The third IND vs SA T20I in Dharamsala noted his only appearance against the Proteas in the ongoing series, where he once again bamboozled the visitors to claim the figures of 2-0-12-2.

Previously, Kuldeep had also dominated the ACC Asia Cup 2025. He bagged 17 scalps in seven fixtures at a miraculous economy rate of 6.27 to become the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Moreover, before coming into the T20Is, the bowler had also showcased a similar blazing form in the other two formats facing the Proteas.

Following his six wickets in two Tests, Kuldeep went on to snare nine scalps in the subsequent three ODIs, including two four-wicket hauls. Fans would hope him to carry on with the destructive form as India eyes to defend their T20 World Cup title at home in less than two months.

