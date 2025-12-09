Why Is Sanju Samson Not in India Playing XI for IND vs SA 1st T20I?

After winning the three-match ODI series 2-1 against the Proteas, the Men in Blue will now shift their focus to the shortest format with the IND vs SA 1st T20I being played today (December 9). The five-match T20I series will be crucial for India’s preparations as they build up to co-hosting next year’ T20 World Cup 2026.

India’s current lineup is expected to give an idea of how the team composition will look going into the ICC event. While Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill made a return, one key name missing from the India Playing XI was top-order wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. In his place, Jitesh Sharma will don the wicketkeeping responsibilities.

Why is Sanju Samson not in India Playing XI?

Given how things stand, with Shubman Gill’s promotion to vice captain of the Indian T20I side, he will get the preference over Samson for the opener’s spot alongside Abhishek Sharma. There’s thus a lack of space to fit Sanju in with only one other available slot being that of a finisher. Jitesh Sharma is clearly a better option in that role and has also proven his credentials.

If we take hints from the recent few games, it is clear the Indian management is grooming Jitesh to own the finisher’s role going into the T20 World Cup 2026 and he is likely to be ahead of Sanju Samson in the wicketkeeper’s race.

On the other hand, Sanju’s last appearance came during the Australia series where he could play only two matches before being dropped. Prior to that, he had a mediocre Asia Cup 2025, scoring 132 runs in 7 matches at an average of 33 and a comparatively subpar strike rate of 124.52.

Playing XIs for IND vs SA 1st T20I

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

