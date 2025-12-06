Why Is Washington Sundar Not in India Playing XI for 3rd IND vs SA ODI?

India are set to host South Africa in the 3rd ODI at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. This match will also decide the series, as both teams have won one game each. India will play without Washington Sundar, who has not been included in the playing XI.

Why Washington Sundar not included in Playing XI for the series decider?

During the toss, Indian skipper KL Rahul confirmed that Washington Sundar, who played both matches of the series, has not been included in India’s playing XI for the series decider. Tilak Varma has replaced him in the team.

Washington Sundar could not make an impact in the series, scoring only 14 runs in the first two matches and bowling just seven overs in total. Since he was not used much, India have likely decided to go with a proper middle-order batter who can make a difference. Tilak Varma, who has performed well in T20Is, will look to do the same in ODIs and may bat at No. 5.

Playing XIs for 3rd IND vs SA ODI

The news from the center is India won the toss and elected to bowl first. The home team has made one change as Tilak Varma comes in place of Washington Sundar.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa, aiming for a rare double of Test and ODI series wins on a single tour of India, had to make two changes. They lost Nadine Burger and Tony de Zorzi to hamstring injuries during the second ODI. Ryan Rickelton and Ottneil Baartman replaced them.

South Africa Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

ALSO READ:

India won the toss for the first time after 20 ODIs

India broke their historic streak of losing tosses in Vizag by winning the toss and choosing to field. India last won a toss in the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand and had lost 20 tosses in a row – a world record. During this time, multiple captains, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul, led India, and it was Rahul who finally ended the streak. The captain was naturally delighted after winning the toss.

