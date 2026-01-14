He bowled only five overs and scored 7 runs in the first match of the IND vs NZ ODI series.

Explained why Washington Sundar is not in the India squad anymore for the ODI series against New Zealand.

All-rounder Washington Sundar is missing from the India squad for the remaining two matches of the IND vs NZ ODI series. Washington Sundar bowled only five overs in the first innings and batted below Harshit Rana during the IND vs NZ 1st ODI in Vadodara on Sunday.

Why Is Washington Sundar Not Playing the IND vs NZ ODI Series?

Washington Sundar suffered a major setback after sustaining a left lower rib injury during the IND vs NZ 1st ODI at BCA Stadium on January 11. He limped off in the 20th over and was replaced by substitute fielder Nitish Kumar Reddy as he did not return to the field. In the second innings, Sundar came in late at No. 8 during India’s chase but clearly struggled to run, managing just seven runs off seven balls.

Following the conclusion of the IND vs NZ 1st ODI, the BCCI announced that Washington Sundar will miss the final two matches of the ongoing IND vs NZ ODI series. Delhi all-rounder Ayush Badoni was named as a replacement for the remainder of the IND vs NZ ODI series.

“Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the IND vs NZ ODI series after left lower rib discomfort while bowling. Ayush Badoni replaces him and will join the squad in Rajkot,” BCCI stated.

Nitish Kumar Reddy replaced Washington Sundar in India Playing XI for the second match against New Zealand of the IND vs NZ ODI series in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 14. This left India with only two spin options and three seamers, with Nitish Reddy as an additional pace option.

Updated India squad for IND vs NZ ODI series:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), and Ayush Badoni.

Recent Injury Raises Concerns Over Washington Sundar T20 World Cup 2026 Participation

The timing of Washington Sundar left lower rib injury could affect India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue are already missing the injured Tilak Varma for the first three games of the upcoming IND vs NZ T20I series, which will serve as the final preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7.

Washington Sundar has been a key part of India’s T20I squad under Gautam Gambhir. His presence gives the team a tactical advantage against left-handed-heavy sides like New Zealand. Sundar can bat anywhere from the opening slot to No. 9, providing flexibility. The team can promote him to counter left-arm spinners if necessary.

Since the T20 World Cup 2024, Sundar has scored 147 runs in 15 matches with a 29.4 average and bagged 17 wickets at an economy of 5.79. This highlights his value to the team as an all-rounder.

