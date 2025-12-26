Why Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi Miss the Remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

He recently became the youngest Indian to with a List A century.

The 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the spotlight with an eye-catching 190-run knock in the Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. However, the southpaw will miss the remainder of the VHT 2025-26.

Why Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi Miss Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will miss the remainder of the VHT 2025-26 as he is scheduled to attend the Prime Minister’s National Children’s Award ceremony in New Delhi. The youngster from Bihar is being honoured for his remarkable achievements in sports.

Congratulations to our explosive young batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmuji.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/icMEcKK9Zu — BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the awardees. The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) honours children aged 5 to 18 who have excelled in areas like sports, arts, innovation, and bravery.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Vaibhav’s childhood coach, Manish Ojha, revealed that the southpaw had left for the capital city early Friday (December 26) morning to attend the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Vaibhav won’t play today’s (Bihar vs Manipur) match because he is in Delhi to attend the Prime Minister’s National Children’s Award ceremony. He had to report at 7 AM for the ceremony. He will miss the remainder of the VHT because he has to get in sync for the U19 World Cup and will link up with the Indian team for preparatory matches,” Ojha said.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shifts Focus to U19 World Cup 2026 Preparation After Record-Breaking Knock in VHT 2025-26

Suryavanshi’s remarkable 190 off 84 balls was decorated with 16 fours and 15 sixes. This not only powered Bihar to set a record of 574/6, but also made him the youngest centurion in List A cricket history.

While Bihar will certainly miss an exciting top-order batter for the remaining matches, Suryavanshi’s recognition on a national level is a testament to his rapid rise. He first turned heads at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) signed him for a stunning INR 1.1 crore. He made the most of this chance, scoring the second-fastest century and fastest by an Indian in IPL history. Overall, he amassed 252 runs in seven innings with an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.55.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi carried this momentum into the domestic circuit. Recently, in the U19 Asia Cup 2025, Vaibhav hit 171 off 95 balls, showcasing his skill in dismantling any bowling attack. This impressive form has brought him into the spotlight as India prepares for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup 2026, starting January 15 in Zimbabwe.

