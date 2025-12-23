Will Fans Be Allowed to Watch Virat Kohli in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Opener in Bengaluru?

Kohli will return to the domestic one-day event after more than a decade.

Virat Kohli is set to make a comeback in domestic cricket once again, and the fans can’t wait to watch him in action. Earlier this year, Delhi had witnessed an electrifying crowd as the former Indian captain made a return to the prestigious Ranji Trophy after 12 long years.

Similarly, the batter, who now represents India only in the 50-over format, will don Delhi’s jersey in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, starting on December 24. But will the fans be able to catch a glimpse of the modern-day master in the domestic one-day tournament opener?

Will Fans Get to Watch Virat Kohli During Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans are unlikely to get to witness the run-machine’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). In a latest development, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has moved Delhi’s VHT 2025-26 fixtures from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.

As per an ESPN Cricinfo report, the shift has been made after considering security reasons. Previously, the matches involving Kohli and Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant were moved from Alur to the Chinnaswamy due to similar security challenges. However, both teams have been informed about the latest change in match venue, as their training sessions are expected to be held at the CoE.

Notably, the KSCA have been instructed to conduct all the matches in Bengaluru behind closed doors. Earlier, the Duleep Trophy, ICC Women’s World Cup warm-up fixtures and India A vs South Africa A unofficial Test series have been held behind closed doors at the CoE.

Virat Kohli to Return to Vijay Hazare Trophy After 15 Years

The 36-year-old will be back in India’s domestic one-day tournament after more than a decade. His last appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy came while leading Delhi against the Services, in February 2010.

Kohli is continuing a blazing run of form as he notched up 302 runs in the latest India vs South Africa ODI matches. The batter’s dominating show, including two hundreds and an unbeaten fifty-plus score, earned him the accolade of the Player of the Series. Previously, he had also finished the Australia tour on a high with a 74 not out after bagging consecutive ducks in the initial two fixtures.

Though Delhi registered a thumping victory over the Railways, the former Indian skipper had managed only six runs on his Ranji Trophy return in January 2025. But emphasising the current fiery form, the fans would hope for the chase master to script a memorable comeback in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

