All the fans are eager to know will Jasprit Bumrah play tonight in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I?

After consecutive victories in the first two matches, India would look to seal the series in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I in Guwahati. But before the fixture, fans are actively searching for ‘will Jasprit Bumrah play tonight,’ as the talismanic pacer was rested in the second game.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play Tonight in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I?

The seamer was not included in India’s playing XI for the second T20I due to managing his workload ahead of the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, Bumrah had played a pivotal role in India’s second T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 and the management will not want to risk him days before kicking off India’s title defence on home soil.

The speedster was awarded with the accolade of the Player of the Tournament for snaring 15 wickets in eight matches at a miraculous economy rate of 4.17. While the question around ‘will Jasprit Bumrah play tonight’ arises, it is certain that the bowler is irreplaceable in India’s lineup and he has time and again proved that with his performances.

Though the 32-year-old went wicketless in the India vs New Zealand series opener in Nagpur, he conceded only 29 runs in his three overs while defending a massive total of 238. On the other hand, replacing Bumrah in the lineup, youngster Harshit Rana had dismissed the Black Caps opener Devon Conway but conceded runs at an expensive economy of 11.66 in three overs.

However, it is likely that India would look to include Bumrah in the starting XI of the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I. His return will strengthen the hosts’ pace attack, especially after a forgettable outing of Arshdeep Singh in the previous fixture.

Likely India Playing XI for IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

IND Likely Playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy.

IND Batting Order:

Openers: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma

No.3: Ishan Kishan

Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh

Lower-order: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

