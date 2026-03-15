‘Wo Fast Bowlers Ka Usman Tariq Hai’ – Pakistan Selector Makes Bizarre Claim on Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed made a surprising claim about Jasprit Bumrah by comparing him with Usman Tariq.

Aaqib Javed Makes Surprising Comparison Between Jasprit Bumrah and Usman Tariq

Jasprit Bumrah is known for his unusual bowling action, which makes it difficult for batters to play. However, he was surprisingly compared with Usman Tariq, the mystery spinner who played in the recent T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking at a press conference, Aaqib Javed said that in the T20 World Cup 2026, Jasprit Bumrah, who was one of the best bowlers in the tournament, had also started conceding runs.

“You look at this entire T20 World Cup — there is only one bowler, Bumrah, who is also now going for runs. Because he doesn’t have a normal action and has a different bowling action, he doesn’t allow batters to gain rhythm or get into a flow. Wo fast bowlers ka Usman Tariq Hai (I would say he is a fast bowling’s Usman Tariq),” Aaqib Javed said.

Jasprit Bumrah is the Usman Tariq of fast bowlers, both of them chucks.



– Aqib Javed pic.twitter.com/Xl1NsmzbcB — 𝐀. (@was_abdd) March 14, 2026

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While Usman Tariq Struggled in Super 8, Jasprit Bumrah Shined for His Team

Usman Tariq played his first T20 World Cup and took 10 wickets in five innings with an economy rate of 7.23. He was expected to trouble batters with his unique mystery bowling action. However, after a good start, he could not maintain the same impact in the Super 8 stage.

In the match against Sri Lanka, which was crucial for their qualification to the semifinal, Pakistan needed Sri Lanka to be restricted to 147 or less as they had to win by at least 65 runs. However, Usman Tariq conceded 43 runs in his spell and did not take a wicket. As a result, Pakistan won the match by just 5 runs but still could not qualify for the semifinals.

Whereas Jasprit Bumrah was the standout performer for his team. In the tournament, he took 14 wickets in eight matches and was the joint highest wicket taker. His economy rate was also impressive as he conceded only 6.21 runs per over. In the final against New Zealand, he took 4/15, which was also his best figure in this edition of the T20 World Cup 2026.

In T20 Internationals, there is also a big difference between the experience of Jasprit Bumrah and Usman Tariq. Bumrah has played 95 T20I matches and taken 121 wickets, while Tariq has played only nine games and picked up 18 wickets so far.

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