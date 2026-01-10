Yuvraj Singh Spotted Sharing Advice With Sanju Samson Before T20 World Cup 2026 [WATCH]

He will be India's first-choice wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was seen receiving guidance from one of India’s greatest all-rounders, Yuvraj Singh, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The reigning champions, India, will kick off their campaign in the marquee 20-over event on February 7.

Watch the video here:

Sanju Samson training session with Yuvraj Singh ❤️‍🔥@YUVSTRONG12 @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/gBc04dbKXs — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) January 10, 2026

The inaugural T20 World Cup winner mentors Punjab’s swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma, who has injected massive firepower into India’s T20 batting order. Moreover, the current Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill has also gained valuable lessons from the former India player.

ALSO READ:

Sanju Samson Continuing Fierce Form in Domestic Cricket

The 31-year-old is set to be the first-choice keeper in India’s T20 World Cup playing XI after the axing of another gloveman, Jitesh Sharma, from the squad. Yuvraj’s insights will be pivotal for the batter before entering the mega ICC event on home soil. Previously, he had featured in the Men in Blue’s squad during their triumphant campaign last edition but did not manage to play in a fixture.

However, Samson has been in fine form in both of India’s domestic white-ball tournaments so far. After scoring 233 runs in six matches of the SMAT 2025, including two fifty-plus knocks, the Kerala skipper also notched up a match-winning century on his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. His 101 against Odisha came in only 95 balls, laced with nine boundaries and three maximums.

The upcoming New Zealand T20Is, starting on January 11, will be the final opportunities for the player to prepare for the World Cup. Earlier, he had missed out on most of the action in the latest series against Australia and South Africa, as the management was keen to try Jitesh as India’s primary keeper-batter option.

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.