Yuzvendra Chahal Picks His Player of the Tournament for T20 World Cup 2026.

Yuzvendra Chahal has made an interesting choice.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made an interesting pick for Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2026. He chose the ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the prime contender for this award.

Several top players will be on show at the mega event. However, Bumrah will still be the best bowler in the competition, and his performances will matter a lot for India at the home T20 World Cup.

Chahal also named Jasprit Bumrah as the Bowler of the Tournament, showing high trust in his skills. Additionally, Chahal picked Abhishek Sharma as the Batter of the Tournament and the player to hit the most sixes in the event.

Why Yuzvendra Chahal picked Jasprit Bumrah as Player of the Tournament

It’s unsurprising that Yuzvendra Chahal has picked Jasprit Bumrah as Player of the Tournament, given his high skills. Bumrah brings a proven record, with the ability to thrive under pressure by bowling tough overs.

He won the same award in the previous edition in the West Indies and the USA, and was instrumental in India’s trophy-winning run. He picked up 15 wickets at 8.27 runs apiece and conceded only 4.18 runs per over across eight innings.

In Indian conditions, his bowling value will be immense, and Bumrah will again be expected to lead the pack. He will likely bowl with the older ball and bring wickets in precarious situations for India.

