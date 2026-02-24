10 IPL Players Who Had a Stellar Ranji Trophy 2025-26

The list of top 10 IPL players in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 includes three LSG stars.

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is just a month away, with the IPL 2026 starting on March 26. The franchises are believed to have had a keen eye on their respective players in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26, as their forms in the prestigious red-ball tournament could play a key role in determining their spots on the teams’ starting XIs.

Notably, multiple players have enjoyed a stellar form in the two-month-long domestic multi-day league. Let’s take a look at the 10 IPL players who produced a noteworthy display in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Auqib Nabi

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer was one of the key forces behind the team’s first-ever final-bound journey in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. The second-highest wicket-taker of the red-ball tournament snared 55 scalps in 10 matches so far, averaging an exceptional 12.72. His heroics also included a jaw-dropping six five-wicket hauls and two four-fers in the event.

Earlier, the Delhi Capitals (DC) had acquired Auqib Nabi for a huge price of INR 8.40 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction. Following a remarkable Ranji Trophy season, the seamer is also expected to have a stellar outing in his maiden IPL edition.

Shahbaz Ahmed

The star Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder was once again instrumental with both of his skills in an impressive Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season for Bengal. In eight fixtures, he scalped 39 wickets at an average of 16.53 and scored 434 runs, including a century and two fifty-plus knocks.

After managing just three appearances for the Super Giants last season, Shahbaz Ahmed would hope for more opportunities in the forthcoming IPL season.

Shreyas Gopal

Retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL 2026, Shreyas Gopal had a spectacular campaign for the second-most successful team, Karnataka, in this edition. He became the third-highest wicket-taker of the league with 46 scalps in 10 appearances, laced with two fifers and a four-wicket haul.

Following the stellar show, the spinner might earn a place in the CSK playing XI this season after warming the bench throughout the IPL 2025.

Mohammed Shami

The veteran Indian seamer finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for Bengal, just behind his fellow LSG teammate, Shahbaz Ahmed. After dealing with an ankle injury for more than a year, he had endured a lean patch for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season.

But since then, Mohammed Shami has made a brilliant comeback in domestic cricket, especially bagging 37 wickets in seven matches of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, including three fifers and a four-wicket haul.

Smaran Ravichandran

The SRH youngster is the leading run-getter of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, notching up a total of 950 runs in nine matches for Karnataka. The 22-year-old also smacked two double tons, as many hundreds, and three fifty-plus knocks on his way to the summit clash.

After earning his maiden IPL contract last year, Smaran Ravichandran will hope to make his debut in the IPL 2026 on the back of his extraordinary Ranji Trophy campaign.

Karun Nair

Another DC player to feature in the list is Karun Nair. The veteran batter has always been a key player for Karnataka and Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy. In this edition, he put up 699 runs in nine outings, laced with one double-hundred, one hundred and three half-centuries.

Last year, he had made a remarkable comeback in the cash-rich league, scoring runs at a blistering strike rate of 172.17. After yet another dominating Ranji Trophy edition, the Delhi fans would expect him to carry on the purple patch in the IPL 2026.

Abdul Samad

Alongside the pace sensation Auqib Nabi, LSG star Abdul Samad has also played a crucial role in guiding Jammu and Kashmir to their maiden Ranji Trophy final. He scored 707 runs in 10 matches, which included five half-centuries and his best knock of 125 against Hyderabad in the group stage.

But though the big-hitter registered a few fierce cameos, his average in the previous two seasons has been concerning. Coming off a brilliant run in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Samad will be eager to improve on that aspect as the Lucknow outfit still awaits their maiden title in four appearances so far.

Devdutt Padikkal

The southpaw will be part of the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in the IPL 2026. But before entering the mega T20 event, Devdutt Padikkal has had a stellar Ranji Trophy season, piling up 532 runs in six fixtures, averaging 66.50. His heroics also included a maiden first-class double-century.

Notably, the player was also appointed as the new skipper of Karnataka during the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. The local boy would look to continue his red-hot form in the IPL 2026 and play a crucial part in RCB’s title defense.

Anukul Roy

Following two back-to-back great outings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player has also put up an impactful show in the domestic red-ball tournament. He was a key component in the Jharkhand squad, recording 29 wickets in seven matches alongside a crucial contribution of 180 runs.

Amidst several players being out of form, Anukul Roy’s effective run with both of his skills would be a plus point for the three-time IPL champions.

Vicky Ostwal

RCB had roped in the 23-year-old for his base price of 30 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction. The Maharashtra all-rounder scalped 23 wickets and scored 139 runs in seven matches of the tournament to bolster his chances for making it to the RCB starting XI in the IPL 2026.

