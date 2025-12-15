24-Year-old Jharkhand Pacer Emerges as Ideal Backup Option for Yash Dayal at RCB Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Jharkhand pacer Sushant Mishra could be an ideal backup option for Yash Dayal at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The franchise is likely to bid for him at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for December 16.

Why Sushant Mishra is a Perfect Replacement for Yash Dayal at RCB?

Yash Dayal has not played competitive cricket since RCB’s maiden IPL title triumph in 2025 due to ongoing injuries, leaving the franchise vulnerable in their pace department. This might force the Royal Challengers to find a left-arm seamer as a replacement for Dayal, prompting them to target Mishra, who possesses the ability to take wickets in the powerplay and at death overs.

The left-arm quick from Jharkhand has been consistently delivering inspiring bursts in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the SMAT 2025 so far, he has claimed 18 wickets at an average of 17.38, including three three-wicket hauls. Despite bowling in the powerplay and at death, Mishra has maintained an economy rate of 9.11, showcasing his ability to read batters quickly and vary his pace, line, and lengths.

His standout performance came against Rajasthan, where he took three for 21. More recently, he bowled a decisive spell against last year’s runner-up Madhya Pradesh, defending 13 runs off the final over with the IPL 2025-winning captain Rajat Patidar and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Aniket Verma on the crease. Mishra also dismissed Patidar in the process and returned the figures of one for 41, securing a victory for Jharkhand by a run, showcasing his temperament under pressure.

Jharkhand Win 🙌



Last over drama. What a thriller 🔥



Sushant Mishra holds nerve to defend 13 off the last over to win it for Jharkhand against Madhya Pradesh 🧊



Relive the full final over 📽️ ⬇️



Scorecard ▶️https://t.co/5O1y8fDfJc#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/CsIgFx2aGo — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 14, 2025

The 24-year-old also has 15 wickets to his name in 10 List A matches, averaging 30.80 with an economy rate of 5.63. In T20 cricket, he has bagged 25 wickets in only 13 games at 18.52 average and an economy of 9.19. highlighting his wicket-taking ability.

Proven Domestic Record Makes Sushant Mishra A Low-Risk Investment for RCB At IPL 2026 Auction

Having previously been associated with the Gujarat Titans and SRH, though he didn’t get a game, Mishra has honed skills that have finally started to pay dividends. His recent domestic exploits are a testament to it.

Additionally, Mishra mirrors Dayal’s skill set. If Dayal misses out on a game for any reason, Mishra will continue to add depth with his left-arm pace bowling in Bengaluru’s pace attack, also featuring veterans Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. His ability to swing the new ball both ways and handle pressure at death offers flexibility, making him a smart choice.

Sushant Mishra has been placed in the UFA1 set with a base price of INR 30 lakh and can attract multiple franchises for the bids at the IPL 2026 auction. Apart from RCB, teams like Punjab Kings (domestic replacement for Arshdeep Singh) and Rajasthan Royals (need a genuine left-arm pacer) might have him on their IPL 2026 auction target players list.

