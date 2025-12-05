3 Players Who Can Cover Donovan Ferreira Absence at Delhi Capitals After IPL 2026 Auction.

Delhi Capitals traded Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi Capitals (DC) took a shocking decision to trade Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Nitish Rana before the IPL 2026 auction. The move didn’t make sense for two reasons: they already had similar profile batters at the top, and Ferreira gave them much-needed firepower in the lower order. The trade didn’t benefit DC, and they find themselves in a tricky spot.

One of their targets in the IPL 2026 auction will be Ferreira’s replacements. They need a genuine pace hitter in the lower order who can play big shots right from the start and provide impetus to the innings. The options in this category are limited, and DC might have to settle for a downgrade this time.

We look at three players Delhi Capitals might target to replace Donovan Ferreira at the IPL 2026 auction.

Vishnu Vinod

Vishnu Vinod might not have had enough opportunities in IPL, but he can be one of the better options at the IPL 2026 auction. He is a solid pace hitter with a stable base and the ability to generate power on shorter-length deliveries. He has shown glimpses of brilliance in patches in IPL before, but consistent chances haven’t come his way.

Even with SKY at the other end, this could be the six of the #IPL2023 season from Vishnu Vinod 🤯🤯🤯#MIvGT #IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/FdDKlCN3d8 — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) May 12, 2023

He has been in tremendous form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, with 137 runs at an average of 68.50 and a strike rate of 138.18 in four innings, including a fifty. Vishnu can be flexible with his batting position and gives another wicketkeeping option. His price won’t be too high either, and the Delhi Capitals can acquire him within their available budget.

R Rajkumar

R Rajkumar is another out-of-the-box option who can do the job for the Delhi Capitals. He has seen a significant rise as a batter and has been in fine form in the SMAT 2025. Rajkumar has scored 149 runs at an average of 49.66 and a strike rate of 173.25 in five outings, with a fifty.

Moreover, DC reportedly called him for trials ahead of the auction, suggesting they might be interested in him. He bats in the middle and lower middle order for Tamil Nadu and in TNPL with ample success, and understands how to perform the role. Like Vinod, Rajkumar’s price won’t be too high either, and the Capitals can buy him at a reasonable price.

Matthew Forde

Matthew Forde has shown terrific skills in international cricket in a short span. He has immense power and a decent base to take on the pacers and will only improve from here on. Forde has a strike rate of 150 in T20Is and 148.18 in T20s, which suggests his power game.

Matthew Forde blazes into the record books 🤯



With a 16-ball fifty, he joins the company of a certain AB de Villiers for the joint-fastest ODI fifty #IREvWI pic.twitter.com/q7iw8YmMXm — FanCode (@FanCode) May 23, 2025

Additionally, he can also contribute with the ball and has shown encouraging skills, especially against LHBs. DC lack a genuine pace-bowling all-rounder, and Forde can fill that void by doing a dual role. There’s massive potential and a long-term investment value, and Delhi Capitals should get him now when few will go hard after him.

