3 Spinners Who Must Be in CSK Targets After Trading Ravindra Jadeja And R Ashwin Retirement

CSK finished last on the IPL 2025 points table.

Chennai Super Kings will undergo a major overhaul in their spin department in the IPL 2026 auction, following the trade of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals and the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin. As a result, the CSK targets list will feature a frontline spinner and spin-bowling all-rounder.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side endured their worst-ever IPL season earlier this year, finishing last on the points table for the first time. Their struggles were evident across all departments: batting, bowling, and fielding. The CSK purse is standing at INR 43.4 crore, the second-highest after the Kolkata Knight Riders. With this significant amount of money, CSK IPL 2026 auction target players list may feature several international stars along with Indian talents.

Here are three overseas and three domestic spinners who could be on the CSK IPL 2026 auction target players list.

Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein, a left-arm orthodox spinner from the West Indies, could be one of the CSK targets. His ability to bowl in the power play with a new ball and threaten both edges of the bat makes him a strong contender. He is already associated with CSK’s sister franchise, Texas Super Kings, in Major League Cricket. In MLC 2025, Hosein claimed 10 wickets in seven outings at an average of 9.60 and an economy of just 4.80. He also scored 60 valuable runs at an explosive strike rate of 171.42, including a half-century, highlighting his value in the lower order.

Liam Dawson

The Englishman, who has been a consistent performer across various franchise leagues and domestic cricket, could be a game-changer among CSK targets. Having snared 272 wickets in T20 cricket at an impressive economy rate of 7.34, while scoring nearly 3000 runs, including six fifties, Dawson brings experience and impeccable skills to the table. Though the Super Kings are moving towards modern T20 batters who are fearless in their approach, a couple of experienced players, especially a proven performer like Dawson, would add balance to the squad.

Sikandar Raza

With specialist spinners Jadeja and Ashwin, along with batting all-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Deepak Hooda, released, CSK IPL 2026 auction target players list may include an explosive batter who bowls off-spin to add flexibility and a wicket-taking spinner to complement Noor Ahmed. Enter Sikandar Raza, a middle-order batter who can contribute with the ball. The Zimbabwe captain’s 2,800+ runs at a strike rate of 135.28, including a century, highlight his ability to clear boundaries at regular intervals while taking on spin and pace equally. He has also taken 100+ wickets with a modest economy of 6.76.

Siddharth Desai

CSK could pair their spin attack with an uncapped spinner like Siddharth Desai, who has been a standout performer in India’s domestic circuit. In the Ranji Trophy 2025, the slow left-arm orthodox spinner claimed 35 wickets in just five matches at an average of 15.34, including two five-wicket hauls, offering budget-friendly left-arm control. He can be a valuable name in CSK IPL 2026 auction target players.

Shams Mulani

Though he couldn’t impress during his first IPL stint with Mumbai Indians, Shams Mulani could be one of CSK IPL 2026 auction target players to try to fix their lower-order woes. He is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, claiming 28 wickets in nine innings at an average of 21.10, including three five-wicket hauls. On the batting front, the southpaw has scored 285 runs at an average of 57 with two fifties for Mumbai, highlighting his credentials with the willow. The 28-year-old also boasts a good domestic T20 experience, having taken 61 wickets in 57 matches at an economy rate of 6.97, while managing 256 runs at a strike rate of 122.48, including a fifty.

Tanush Kotian

Tanush Kotian, an off-spinner, could be a handy pick among the CSK targets. His recent rise as an all-rounder and ability to bowl with great control, while using his height to its best advantage, Kotian could play a crucial role for the Super Kings. His T20 record further speaks volumes, having claimed 33 wickets at 20.03 at an impressive economy of 6.39.

