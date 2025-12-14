3 Teams That Can Buy RS Ambrish At IPL 2026 Auction

He is one of the youngest players registered for the IPL 2026 auction.

The noise around the IPL 2026 auction has intensified as the BCCI revealed the pool of players set to go under the hammer on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. One such promising name is 18-year-old RS Ambrish, a rising talent who has quickly established himself in India’s talent pipeline.

A former India U-19 representative and a recent Ranji Trophy debutant for Tamil Nadu, Ambrish has played with Vaibhav Suryavanshi and is one of the youngest players registered for the mini auction.

In his two First-Class cricket outings, Ambrish has scored 43 runs at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 43.43. These might be small numbers, but scouts have already taken notice of his composure and long-term potential. In the Cooch Behar Trophy final, the youngster scored 85 batting at No.7 for Tamil Nadu.

With the 18-year-old’s name now in the auction pool, several IPL franchises may view him as a developmental investment ahead of the 2026 season. Let’s take a look at the top 3 teams that can acquire RS Ambrish at the IPL 2026 auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RS Ambrish could be in the RCB target players as a smart, low-budget investment to strengthen their all-rounder options in the squad. With most of the defending champions’ core team players already retained, picking up a high-upside youngster at a base price of INR 30 lakh would allow them to balance the squad economically without compromising on long-term value. Ambrish gives RCB a developmental prospect who can be shaped under the guidance of a strong coaching group, while providing an inexpensive backup option for the middle order.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians are known to identify and nurture uncapped Indian talent, and RS Ambrish fits perfectly into that tradition. Entering the IPL 2026 auction with the lowest MI remaining purse of INR 2.75 crore, their squad is close to completion. This means MI are likely to look for value buys rather than big-ticket signings. Ambrish, available at a base price of INR 30 lakh, becomes an ideal low-budget acquisition, offering long-term upside without straining their restricted purse. Given MI’s history of developing young players within a strong high-performance setup, the Tamil Nadu youngster could thrive as a future project pick.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK have often placed strong emphasis on nurturing homegrown talent, and their fondness for Tamil Nadu players is well-documented. With a purse of INR 43.4 crore heading into the mini-auction, the Yellow Army has both the financial flexibility and the developmental vision to back a young prospect like RS Ambrish. His local roots, early exposure to First-Class cricket, and long-term growth potential align smoothly with CSK’s philosophy of grooming Indian players within a stable, supportive environment. For a franchise that values continuity and culture, Ambrish is a natural fit.

