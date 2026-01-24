3 Teams That Could Bring SA20 Star James Coles As Replacement in IPL 2026 Ft. SRH

He has scored 151 runs in SA20 at a strike rate of 179.76.

England youngster James Coles, who is playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise in the SA20 2026 has been mighty impressive. After his performances, the 21-year-old could be on the radar of multiple teams as a replacement pick in the IPL 2026 in April-May.

James Coles was in the spotlight in the SA20 2026 Qualifier 2 against Paarl Royals, where he powered Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the final. He took 1 for 15 in four overs before hammering 45 not out off 19 balls in a tricky chase on a tough pitch.

James Coles Continues to Make Noise Ahead of IPL 2026

James Coles is one of the highly rated cricketers around the world with exceptional ability, especially in the T20 circuit. He has made rapid strides, delivering impressive performances in T20 leagues, including SA20 and The Hundred.

Earlier in the SA20 2026, he struck 61 off 34 against Joburg Super Kings. In overall T20 cricket, he averages 29 with the bat at a strike rate of 148. The left-arm spinner also has 42 wickets to his credit. Given his all-round skill set and hitting ability in the middle order, he could be a great asset to any team.

Teams That Could Target Coles As Replacement In IPL 2026

Let’s take a look at three teams that could sign James Coles as a replacement in the IPL 2026.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers have known the all-rounder well through SA20 and are the most likely franchise to bring him to India. SRH have three overseas all-rounders in their squad – Liam Livingstone, Jack Edwards, and Kamindu Mendis. If any of the three players end up getting ruled out with an injury, Coles could be a perfect replacement.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings have the likes of Dewald Brevis, Matthew Short, and Akeal Hosein as middle and lower middle order spin all-rounders. The IPL 2026 auction didn’t quite go well for CSK as they failed to get any high quality overseas finishers. Coles has the power and has proven his mettle as someone who can make an impact from anywhere. His spin all-round value could be particularly effective at CSK’s home venue Chepauk.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians could also be in the race to get Coles if they need a replacement anytime during the IPL 2026 season. The franchise has Sherfane Rutherford and Will Jacks as two overseas middle order options. But having Coles could give the team greater flexibility as they can try out different bowling combinations.

