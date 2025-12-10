4 Domestic Openers Likely To Fetch Biggest Bids at IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

The IPL 2026 auction is just a week away, and the buzz is already in the air. The mini event could see bidding wars for proven and promising domestic openers who can take charge right from the word go and set the tone in powerplays at explosive strike rates. After the success of several young openers in last season, including Priyansh Arya, Ayush Mhatre, and Prabhsimran Singh, franchises are expected to invest in domestic players rather than spending huge amounts on overseas batters. Here are four domestic openers that are likely to fetch the biggest bids at the IPL 2026 auction.

Prithvi Shaw

Once considered India’s future star, Prithvi Shaw’s fall from the spotlight was shocking when he remained unsold at the IPL 2025 auction and was dropped from the state team. However, the 26-year-old has made a remarkable comeback in domestic cricket. After switching his base from Mumbai to Maharashtra for the ongoing 2025-26 domestic season, Shaw emerged as the leading run-getter (470 runs at 67.12 average) for Maharashtra in the first leg of the Ranji Trophy and second-highest scorer (183 runs at 160.52 strike rate) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025.

With teams like Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seeking explosive domestic openers, Shaw’s resurgence and emphatic runs with the bat, combined with valuable experience, could make him one of the most sought-after batters in the IPL 2026 auction.

Venkatesh Iyer

Released by KKR following a torrid last season, Venkatesh Iyer could now emerge as a smart pick for franchises seeking a top-order batter. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder hasn’t been in the best form of his life, but his versatility, left-hand batting, and IPL and international experience could attract bids from multiple franchises. Plus, Iyer offers flexibility in the batting order and can provide a couple of seam bowlers, adding depth in the bowling lineup as well. Expect teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who displayed huge interest in Iyer during IPL 2025 auction, and Chennai Super Kings, who let go of several players, to vie to acquire his services. Despite them releasing him ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, KKR may reconsider him seriously if the price fits their strategy.

Yash Dhull

Former India U19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull hasn’t made massive IPL headlines yet. In his only IPL season in 2023, Dhull managed just 16 runs in four matches at an average of 5.33. However, since Dhull has recovered from heart surgery, he is enjoying a good run in domestic cricket. In five Ranji Trophy matches, the right-hander has piled up 434 runs at an average of 48.22 and a strike rate of 81.42. He has also hammered 261 runs in seven SMAT innings at a strike rate of 145 and an average of 37.29, with two fifties, highlighting his ability to accumulate runs at a quick rate coupled with consistency. He displayed a similar form in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, amassing 435 runs in nine innings, averaging 87 and a strike rate of 167.31, including two hundreds and three fifties.

Hence, IPL 2026 could change his IPL future. The Delhi youngster continues his stupendous run and intent; he could emerge as the dark horse in the auction. Additionally, given his young age, the franchise could look to groom him for the future.

Tushar Raheja

One of the standout performers in the SMAT 2025-26, wicketkeeper-batter Tushar Raheja has emerged as a player to watch out for in the IPL 2026. His explosive starts for Tamil Nadu in the powerplay and his wicket-keeping credentials make him a valuable asset for franchises like KKR and GT, who seek a reliable Indian stumper.

Raheja amassed 151 runs in seven SMAT 2025 innings at a strike rate of 164.13 before topping the most runs chart in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 with 488 runs in nine matches at an average of 61, striking at 185.55.

