4 Domestic Wicketkeepers Likely To Be In Demand At The IPL 2026 Auction

The list features a former CSK player.

The IPL 2026 auction is less than a week away, and the franchises are set with their respective requirement lists to fill in the slots. Among the 240 domestic players pool, multiple sides like the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), would be eyeing an Indian wicketkeeper-batter to include in their IPL 2026 squads.

Let’s see which of the domestic keeper-batters are likely to fetch big bids on December 16.

Kartik Sharma

The 19-year-old has already been invited for several teams’ trials before the IPL 2026 auction. The youngster was a reserve player at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp last year. In his 12 T20 matches for Rajasthan, Kartik Sharma has scored 334 runs, including two half-centuries, at a fierce strike rate of 162.92.

The gloveman has also notched up two brilliant hundreds (139 and 120) in the Ranji Trophy 2025, facing Mumbai and Delhi. But he has failed to continue a similar momentum in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025). However, Kartik is expected to earn bids for his smashing abilities.

Tushar Raheja

The Tamil Nadu player could be another highly sought-after gloveman in the IPL 2026 auction. Earlier, the southpaw had topped the run-scoring chart in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, piling up 488 runs, including five fifty-plus scores, in nine matches. These crucial runs came at a blistering strike rate of 185.55 and registered the most number of boundaries and over-boundaries in the latest edition of the league.

Tushar Raheja has also put up 151 runs in seven matches of SMAT 2025 so far. The 24-year-old could feature on several teams’ IPL 2026 auction target list before entering the bidding hall.

Tejasvi Dahiya

The wicketkeeper-batter from Delhi might attract a string of bids in the IPL 2026 mini auction. Tejasvi Dahiya grabbed a lot of attention with his entertaining performance in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The batter scored 339 runs in 10 matches, striking at a blazing rate of 190.45.

After going unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, these noteworthy stats are expected to push the franchises to rope in the 23-year-old for the upcoming season. He has also contributed 113 runs in four innings of the SMAT 2025 so far, including an unbeaten fifty-plus knock.

Vansh Bedi

Another Delhi player who could be in demand in the IPL 2026 auction would be Vansh Bedi. After his injury-marred last season with CSK, multiple teams might want to rope him in as a backup plan for their frontline keeper. Notably, while captaining the Purani Dilli 6 in the DPL 2025, the gloveman had put up 187 runs in nine fixtures at a fiery strike rate of 187.

