4 Overseas Openers in DC Targets at IPL 2026 Auction

They have a purse of INR 21.80 crore and five overseas slots to fill.

Much had been spoken about non-trophy-winning teams last season. Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings made a compelling case to win their maiden IPL trophy. The Capitals didn’t qualify for the playoffs by just one point. Come IPL 2026 auction, the DC targets will aim to fill some gaps.

One of the major concerns the Delhi team will address at the mini-auction on December 16 is finding an overseas opener who will partner with KL Rahul. This also comes after the release of Faf du Plessis on the retention deadline. Let’s look at four overseas openers who will be DC targets at the IPL 2026 auction.

Jordan Cox

Dubai Capitals recently signed the English wicketkeeper-batter for the ILT20 2025. In five matches so far, he has already amassed 163 runs with a half-century. While he is primarily a part of the middle-order, he will be a part of the DC targets, having played for their sister franchise. He can be pushed up the order, or at No.3, or be an impressive back-up for some power-hitting at the top. With 367 runs in nine matches, he was also the top run-getter in The Hundred 2025.

ALSO READ:

Tim Seifert

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter announced his name in the Big Bash League with a hot 102 off 56 for the Melbourne Renegades. Tim Seifert is a reliable opener among DC targets, and he has already played for the Delhi Capitals in 2022, tipping the scales in his favour. In 16 matches so far, the New Zealand player has 559 runs in T20Is, coming at a good strike rate of 164.

Finn Allen

Another top-order batter from New Zealand is Finn Allen. He will look to play his debut Indian Premier League season with a bid in the IPL 2026 auction. He started his BBL 2025-26 season with an eight-ball 16 and two catches. Previously, in Major League Cricket, the 26-year-old made 333 runs in nine games at a mind-blowing strike rate of 225. He smashed a century and two fifties for San Francisco Unicorns.

Ben Duckett

Another English player who makes it to the DC targets for IPL 2026 auction is Ben Duckett. The 31-year-old is also yet to make his IPL debut, but he boasts immense talent to be on the sidelines. Before his ongoing Ashes 2025 tourney, Duckett made 123 runs in eight matches for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2025. He struck at a modest 115 and had a top score of 49 not out. Duckett’s recent stats may not be ideal, but he can get going for some stability at the top.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.