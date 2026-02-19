5 IPL 2026 Players Struggling for Form in T20 World Cup 2026 Ft. KKR Star

IPL 2026 is scheduled to begin in March 2026.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is in full flow, and the fans are buzzing with excitement as the tournament progresses towards the Super Eights. But besides enjoying the mega T20I carnival, they are also awaiting the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to kick off in March 2026.

Multiple players, who are currently representing their nations in the T20 World Cup 2026, will be donning their respective franchises’ jerseys next month for the IPL 2026. Teams would expect them to come off a fierce momentum and carry on the same in the 19th edition of the league.

But while some of them have produced noteworthy shows in the tournament so far, a few players have been seen struggling to find their form. Their lean patches in the initial phase of the T20 championship raise concerns for the IPL 2026 teams.

Let’s look at the IPL 2026 players who are yet to find their rhythm in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Cameron Green

The three-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), went to the mini auction with a whopping budget of INR 64.30 crore, and they were ready to break the bank for the Australian star, Cameron Green. Eventually, the side roped in the all-rounder for a huge amount of INR 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas recruit in the history of the IPL.

But his stats in the T20 World Cup 2026 are not impressive. As an unit, Australia have not lived up to their potential, and neither has Green. The player has managed to score only 24 runs in three matches so far, which includes a 21-run cameo against Ireland in their tournament opener and a duck in the subsequent fixture.

The side has bowled him for only one over against Zimbabwe, in which he picked up a wicket and conceded six runs. However, the 26-year-old’s form with the willow could be a huge threat to KKR, who are set to play Green at the top order.

Rachin Ravindra

Another KKR batter who was struggling to get back among the runs is Rachin Ravindra. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster joined the franchise for his base price of INR 2 crore. After starting off his T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a golden duck against Afghanistan, the No.3 batter of New Zealand also endured another cheap return facing South Africa.

But his unbeaten 59-run knock off 39 deliveries against Canada, laced with four boundaries and three sixes, will relieve the KKR fans. In another positive sign, the batter has also chipped in with the ball to provide a few crucial breakthroughs to the side.

Cooper Connolly

Punjab Kings (PBKS) had signed Australia’s Cooper Connolly for INR 3 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction. With 15 scalps in 12 matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.40, the 22-year-old was among the top 10 highest wicket-takers of the latest Big Bash League (BBL) edition. Moreover, he had also contributed 209 runs at a strike rate of 139.33.

However, coming into the T20 World Cup 2026, Connolly has put up some economical spells but is yet to scalp a wicket in his two appearances. His contribution with the willow also notes only 14 runs so far, raising concerns for the last season’s runners-up.

Dewald Brevis

The Proteas young sensation had set the stage on fire after joining CSK in the middle of IPL 2025 as an injury replacement. In an edition, when one of the most successful teams endured an underwhelming run, Dewald Brevis smashed 225 runs in six fixtures, striking at a blazing rate of 180.

The most expensive signing of South Africa’s premier T20 league also had a decent SA20 2026 season, notching up 370 runs in 11 innings for the Pretoria Capitals. But the right-hander has accumulated only 50 runs in three matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

ALSO READ:

Kagiso Rabada

The Gujarat Titans (GT) had retained star South African paceman Kagiso Rabada for a massive INR 10.75 crore despite his sub-par show in the IPL 2025. The seamer had played only four matches last season and could snare just two wickets at an expensive economy of 11.57.

Though his economy saw a slight decrease to 9.32 in the SA20 2026, Rabada’s wicket-tally remained similar with only nine scalps in eight appearances. The bowler has continued the same average run in the T20 World Cup 2026, snaring two wickets in three matches so far. Meanwhile, GT, who had included Rabada as their frontline overseas seam-bowling option, would be worried over his rough patch before the IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.